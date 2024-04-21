68° San Marcos
Texas State womens basketball head coach Zenerae Antoine gets recognition for becoming the winningest coach in program history after a victory against Georgia State on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The Bobcats won 64-48.
Women’s basketball adds Texas native Destiny Terrell
April 21, 2024
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) gets ready to swing the bat during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Jaguars even series with game two win over Texas State
April 21, 2024
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) prepares to hit the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats win fifth straight, sweep Warhawks on the road
April 21, 2024
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball gains Austin-Australian native Mia Galbraith
April 20, 2024
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) celebrates advancing it to second base during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Farber returns to the lineup as Texas State takes series opener from Jaguars
April 20, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) goes to throw the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Bobcats clinch series over Warhawks with game two win
April 20, 2024

Bobcats win fifth straight, sweep Warhawks on the road

Kaden Bessent, Sports Contributor
April 21, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+catcher+Karmyn+Bass+%2810%29+prepares+to+hit+the+ball%2C+Thursday%2C+Feb.+8%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass (10) prepares to hit the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (37-12, 13-5 Sun Belt Conference) secured the sweep against the University of Louisiana-Monroe (27-20, 9-9 Sun Belt Conference) 7-2 in the series finale at Geo-Surfaces Field in Monroe, Louisiana.

Texas State senior outfielder Anna Jones led the way on offense with a hit in all three of her at-bats and two RBIs. Senior utility J.J. Smith helped deal the damage with a two-run home run.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins started in the circle for the Bobcats. Mullins collected win number 25 on the season, allowing five hits, one run and one walk with five strikeouts.

Graduate pitcher Tori McCann relieved Mullins in the fifth inning and finished the game, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts.
The Bobcats scored consistently this game, notching runs in six out of seven innings. In the top of the first, Jones got the first of her three singles and scored sophomore outfielder Emilee Baker.

Smith broke the game’s tie in the top of the third with a two-run home run that scored Jones.

To put the game away, Jones collected her third RBI of the day after driving in senior infielder Hannah Earls late in the top of the sixth.

The Warhawks had a tough day on both sides of the ball. Although the team collected nine hits, they stranded nine runners on base. Defensively, Louisiana Monroe had two errors, resulting in a run for the Bobcats.

Freshman pitcher Bristin Bordeau gathered the loss for the Warhawks. Bordeau gave up three runs on three hits while striking one batter out. Each pitcher the Warhawks placed in the circle gave up at least one run.

Texas State will play its final road series of the season this week against the University of Southern Mississippi (20-23, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference).

The opening pitch in game one between Texas State and Southern Miss is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Southern Miss Softball Complex in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
