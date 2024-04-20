61° San Marcos
Bobcats clinch series over Warhawks with game two win

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
April 20, 2024

Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) goes to throw the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.

Freshman pitcher Madison Azua allowed zero earned runs as Texas State softball (36-12, 12-5 Sun Belt Conference) defeated the University of Louisiana-Monroe (27-19, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference) 5-3 in game two of a doubleheader at Geo-Surfaces Field in Monroe, Louisiana.

The win clinched the series for Texas State following a 7-2 victory in game one.

Azua earned the win on the mound, striking out six Warhawk batters and allowing seven hits and one walk in seven innings.

For Louisiana-Monroe, senior outfielder Lourdes Bacon stood out, notching three hits.

Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford performed on brand, collecting two walks and two hits, including a solo home run to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Texas State tacked on three more runs in the third inning. An RBI fielder’s choice from senior outfielder Anna Jones, a wild pitch from redshirt junior pitcher Victoria Abrams allowing Vanderford to score and an RBI single from senior outfielder Piper Randolph gave the Bobcats a 4-0 lead.

Senior first baseman J.J. Smith reached on a throwing error from sophomore second baseman Andie Edwards in the fifth inning, allowing Jones to score and making the game 5-0 in Texas State’s favor.

An error from Smith with two outs in the sixth inning nearly cost the Bobcats the game. It was followed by a single from junior designated hitter Carys Platt and a three-run home run from freshman first baseman Maryssa Zenzen.

The Warhawks brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning, but Azua successfully escaped the inning without a scratch, giving Texas State the 5-3 victory.

Abrams suffered the loss on the mound, allowing four earned runs on nine hits, three walks and zero strikeouts.

Texas State will look to sweep the series in the final game of the three-game set against the Warhawks.

The first pitch in the third game between Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Geo-Surfaces Field in Monroe, Louisiana. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
