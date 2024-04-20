Softball showcases ‘Slam Marcos’ to ULM in game one of series

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.

Texas State softball (34-12, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference) began its three-game series against the University Louisiana at Monroe (27-18, 9-7 Sun Belt Conference) with a win on Friday afternoon at Geo-Surfaces Field in Monroe, Louisiana.with a score of 7-2.

This victory was due to the Bobcat bats late in the game, showing the Warhawks what ‘Slam Marcos’ is all about.

The Warhawks began strong, gaining a two-run lead in the first inning. These were the only two runs ULM plated in the game.

However, the Warhawks’ initial lead didn’t hold the Bobcats back for long. Texas State scored two runs in the third inning to tie the game, then took the lead in the fourth inning with a solo home run from sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass. Bass’ home run sparked a fire in the Texas State dugout.

Bass’ was followed by another home run from senior outfielder Piper Randolph in the sixth inning.

Approaching a close in the seventh inning, the Bobcats’ hit party began. The seventh inning of this game was highlighted by graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford’s home run, followed by another home run from Randolph to cap off Texas State’s scoring spree.

Vanderford’s home run brought her total to eight, which leads the team in the category.

Bobcats’ senior pitcher Jessica Mullins held the Warhawks to six hits over seven innings, throwing four strikeouts.