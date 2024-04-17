Three takeaways from Texas State’s maroon and gold game

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne addresses the team after the maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.

On Saturday, Texas State football had its annual maroon and gold game, marking the end of spring practices. The game left many things for Bobcat fans to look forward to for this upcoming season.

Here are three takeaways from Texas State’s spring game:

Texas State’s defense has the potential to be one of the best in the Sun Belt Conference

Although the defense allowed a few big plays, it locked down the offense for most of the scrimmage, barely allowing anything. The defensive line, with numerous sacks and tackles for loss, made an argument for the best unit on the field, even though the secondary had multiple interceptions.

The secondary had an impressive performance, intercepting every quarterback they faced. A big part of the secondary’s success was the constant pressure on the quarterbacks from the defensive line.

Texas State will likely get transfers via the portal, adding even more playmakers to new defensive coordinator Dexter McCoil’s defense.

Transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud is living up to the hype

Former Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Jordan McCloud showed why he won that award last season. It took a few drives for McCloud to get warmed up, but after he got into a rhythm, he showcased his ability to make every throw asked of him.

McCloud showed his ability to make every throw across the field, utilize his athletic ability and scramble out of the pocket when necessary. Paired with his arm strength and accuracy, he portrayed himself as a true dual-threat in the spring game.

Even though McCloud made a few mistakes, he came back into the game and proved why he deserved to be the starting quarterback for Texas State, not only by his athletic ability and high football I.Q. but by his leadership.

McCloud connected with many different receivers, but his favorite target was Joey Hobert, as they were able to put together multiple good offensive drives.

Kinne assembled a top-tier coaching staff

Head Coach G.J. Kinne brought in many experienced coaches to his staff during the offseason, starting with Chad Morris. Morris, Texas State’s new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, has an extraordinary coaching career. Most notably, he was the offensive coordinator for the Clemson Tigers and head coach at the University of Arkansas and Southern Methodist University.

After serving as the safeties coach last season, Dexter McCoil Sr. was promoted to defensive coordinator. He has brought together a strong group of players and coached them well enough to dominate Texas State’s offense in the spring game.

With a highly talented coaching staff and roster, Texas State could be in store for another historic season. For more information on Texas State football, visit txst.com.