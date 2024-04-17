Harvey proving her worth in Trahan’s absence

78° San Marcos
Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
April 17, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) prepares to hit the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

When junior outfielder Ciara Trahan suffered a left knee injury in the first inning of Texas State’s game against Baylor University on April 3, there were concerns about the offense as Trahan is third on the team in batting average this season with .339.

However, sophomore outfielder Sydney Harvey did a solid job laying concerns to rest.

“[Harvey] looked comfortable out there, which she should be by now,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “She’s played every outfield position for us this year.”

Before assuming a regular starting role, Harvey was hitting a mere .208 this season.

Since coming in for Trahan against Baylor, she’s hitting .286 in 21 at-bats.

Harvey is counted on to perform for a top-25 program for a reason. In high school, she posted a slash line of .441/.488/.535 (batting average/ on-base percentage/ slugging percentage) with ten doubles, eight triples and a home run in 161 plate appearances for Victoria West High School’s varsity team.

As a freshman in 2023, Harvey hit .158 in 19 at-bats. Regardless, Woodard said she prepared for an opportunity to play more frequently.

“She knew coming into the season [that] she was the fourth outfielder and probably was going to get some [playing] time,” Woodard said. “She puts in a lot of time working on her game so that when she gets these opportunities, she’s ready.”

Harvey showed why she can play every outfield position proficiently on April 10 in Austin against #1 Texas with a diving catch in which she ran forward in a full sprint before making a dive.

Backup outfielders are always important as they are expected to back up three positions, which means they are more likely to have to step in compared to other position players who typically ride the bench.

Even though Trahan’s offensive prowess has been vital to the Bobcat’s success, Woodard said she thinks Harvey is qualified for the job.

“[Harvey] covered for every single outfielder so far,” Woodard said. “She’s gotten some experience. She knew she was our fourth outfielder, so she could go in anywhere, and she’s done a good job of handling that role for us.”

Texas State Athletics didn’t disclose the precise injury Trahan suffered. However, they confirmed it was a knee injury, and she will not return to the field for the 2024 season.

With Trahan not returning this season, Harvey should have a spot in the lineup for years to come, as senior outfielders Piper Randolph and Anna Jones are most likely in their last seasons.
