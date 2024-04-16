Texas State dropped in national rankings after a 1-3 week

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.

Texas State softball (33-12, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference) dropped to #25 from #22 in week nine of ESPN’s Division One Softball rankings following its 4-6 loss against #1 Texas (21-14, 5-10 BIG 12 Conference) and 1-2 series victory loss against conference foe Louisiana-Lafayette (29-14, 14-1 Sun Belt Conference) last week.

Additionally, Texas State dropped from #19 to #21 in Softball America’s rankings and fell out of the top 25 in D1 Softball’s rankings and the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll. The Bobcats entered the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll for the first time last week at #25, but a brutal week made their appearance in the poll momentary.

The NCAA Women’s Softball RPI ranking has Texas State ranked #19. The Bobcats dropped five spots; they were ranked #14 a week ago.

Texas State is second in the Sun Belt Conference behind Louisiana-Lafayette. The Ragin’ Cajuns will likely be exceptionally confident heading into the Sun Belt Championship.

The Bobcats will be looking to improve their national ranking this week, with a matchup against the University of Texas at San Antonio (12-33, 3-15 American Athletic Conference) set to take place this Wednesday in San Antonio and a three-game set against the University of Louisiana-Monroe (26-17, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference) set to take place the upcoming Friday through Sunday in Monroe, Louisiana.