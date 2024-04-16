75° San Marcos
Texas State senior infielder and outfielder Alec Patino (23) goes to slide to third base during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
Texas State outlasts Incarnate Word in offensive duel
April 16, 2024
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State dropped in national rankings after a 1-3 week
April 16, 2024
The Texas State softball team stand for the National Anthem before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Three takeways from Texas State softball's 1-3 week
April 16, 2024
Members of the Texas State baseball team gather in the dugout during break the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball after third-straight conference series loss
April 16, 2024
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon goes to serve the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Senior Day rally falls short as tennis falls to Ragin' Cajuns
April 16, 2024
Texas State sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam prepares to make her throw in the women’s discus event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field finishes with seven gold medals at Kingsville Cactus Cup
April 16, 2024

Texas State dropped in national rankings after a 1-3 week

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
April 16, 2024
Texas+State+softball+members+gather+during+a+break+at+the+game+against+Louisiana-Lafayette%2C+Saturday%2C+April+13%2C+2024%2C+at+Texas+State+Softball+Complex.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.

Texas State softball (33-12, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference) dropped to #25 from #22 in week nine of ESPN’s Division One Softball rankings following its 4-6 loss against #1 Texas (21-14, 5-10 BIG 12 Conference) and 1-2 series victory loss against conference foe Louisiana-Lafayette (29-14, 14-1 Sun Belt Conference) last week.

Additionally, Texas State dropped from #19 to #21 in Softball America’s rankings and fell out of the top 25 in D1 Softball’s rankings and the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll. The Bobcats entered the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll for the first time last week at #25, but a brutal week made their appearance in the poll momentary.

The NCAA Women’s Softball RPI ranking has Texas State ranked #19. The Bobcats dropped five spots; they were ranked #14 a week ago.

Texas State is second in the Sun Belt Conference behind Louisiana-Lafayette. The Ragin’ Cajuns will likely be exceptionally confident heading into the Sun Belt Championship.

The Bobcats will be looking to improve their national ranking this week, with a matchup against the University of Texas at San Antonio (12-33, 3-15 American Athletic Conference) set to take place this Wednesday in San Antonio and a three-game set against the University of Louisiana-Monroe (26-17, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference) set to take place the upcoming Friday through Sunday in Monroe, Louisiana.
