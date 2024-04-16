73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Texas State softball team stand for the National Anthem before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Three takeways from Texas State softball's 1-3 week
April 16, 2024
Members of the Texas State baseball team gather in the dugout during break the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball after third-straight conference series loss
April 16, 2024
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon goes to serve the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Senior Day rally falls short as tennis falls to Ragin' Cajuns
April 16, 2024
Texas State sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam prepares to make her throw in the women’s discus event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field finishes with seven gold medals at Kingsville Cactus Cup
April 16, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the mens 100-meter dash event during at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Harrold, Runarsdottir shine at Tom Jones Memorial Invitational
April 16, 2024
Spectators observe the torn down fence at River Fest while an official keeps guard, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Sewell Park.
Texas State invites entire student body to fest limited to 5,000
April 16, 2024

Three takeaways from Texas State baseball after third-straight conference series loss

Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
April 16, 2024
Members+of+the+Texas+State+baseball+team+gather+in+the+dugout+during+break+the+game+against+Louisiana-Lafayette%2C+Friday%2C+March+29%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Members of the Texas State baseball team gather in the dugout during break the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (18-19, 6-9 Sun Belt Conference) went 2-3 last week, splitting its midweek series versus the University of Texas and following it up with a 2-1 series loss versus the University of Louisiana-Monroe over the weekend.

Here are the three takeaways from the Texas State baseball team’s performance last week:

 

Freshman utility Ethan Farris is starting to show promise

While there were plenty of negatives this week for the Bobcats, Farris has shown some positive signs. Head Coach Steven Trout put the freshman in the starting lineup a couple of weeks ago, and after a slow start, he found his footing in the midweek series versus Texas, going 3-for-8 with one RBI and one run.

Farris also made an impressive leaping catch in right field. The former 18th-round pick in the MLB draft is showing his potential, and he will need to continue to do so this season as his career in the maroon and gold continues.

 

The pitching staff continues to struggle

Going into this season, Trout said the Bobcats’ bullpen was loaded with depth. So far, that has been anything but the case. Texas State is ninth in the Sun Belt Conference in team ERA with a 5.59 average and gave up 38 

runs in five games last week.

While injuries played a role as junior pitcher Jack Stroud went on a hiatus, the problem can mostly be blamed on the Bobcats’ pitchers, who are very hittable. They have allowed the third-most hits in the Sun Belt Conference. This trend continued last week as Texas State allowed 50 hits in five games.

 

The Bobcats fell again in a must-win weekend

After splitting the midweek series against Texas, it felt like the Bobcats were starting to gain momentum going into a must-win series against ULM. This was not the case, as Texas State came out flat, losing the first two games before avoiding the sweep in game three.

This team continues to take two steps forward and three steps back, which is fitting, considering they went 2-3 last week.

While many Bobcat faithful were high on this team going into the season, Texas State is now the 11th-ranked team in the Sun Belt. It might be time to accept that this team is talented yet highly inconsistent.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State junior pitcher Matthew Tippie (10) pitches the ball against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State avoids sweep versus ULM
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Despite strong offensive performance Bobcats lose series to Warhawks
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Baseball looks to use 'rebound ball' to improve season struggles
Texas State senior infielder and outfielder Alec Patino (23) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State drops series opener against Warhawks
Texas State senior infielder Alex Gonzalez (6) celebrates a run three home run during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
Bobcats split mid-week series with Longhorns
Texas State junior infielder Daylan Pena (7) slides into home base, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball after another rough weekend
More in features
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon goes to serve the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Senior Day rally falls short as tennis falls to Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam prepares to make her throw in the women’s discus event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field finishes with seven gold medals at Kingsville Cactus Cup
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the mens 100-meter dash event during at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Harrold, Runarsdottir shine at Tom Jones Memorial Invitational
Spectators observe the torn down fence at River Fest while an official keeps guard, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Sewell Park.
Texas State invites entire student body to fest limited to 5,000
Family members in remembrance of Rome Henderson come together at Bobcat Pause, Monday, April 15, 2024, in the LBJ Grand Ballroom.
TXST remembers, honors fallen Bobcats
Students raise awareness through April events
Students raise awareness through April events
More in Sports
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (black jersey) runs with the ball on a quarterback keeper play during the annual maroon and gold game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State unveils McCloud, new-look squad in spring game
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the mens 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Track and field set for historic outdoor season
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) attempts to hit the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins mutilates Ragin' Cajuns on senior day to prevent series sweep
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Texas State women’s golf places fifth at Texas Showdown
The golfing community conjoins at Kissing Tree Golf Club for the VATS Tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in San Marcos.
VATS golf tournament held at SMTX Golf Club
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Ragin' Cajuns shutout Texas State for second straight game, clinch series



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star