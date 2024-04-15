Ragin’ Cajuns shutout Texas State for second straight game, clinch series

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

#21 University of Louisiana-Lafayette (29-13, 14-0 Sun Belt Conference) sophomore pitcher Chloe Riassetto hurled a complete-game shutout Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium, defeating #22 Texas State softball (32-12, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference) 6-0.

The win clinches the Ragin’ Cajuns the series win and increases their lead over Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference rankings.

Riassetto allowed only three hits and struck out two batters in seven innings on the mound. Conversely, Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua suffered the loss, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks in 5 ⅔ innings before being replaced by graduate pitcher Tori McCann.

The scoring started in the third inning, with Davis hitting an RBI groundout and a run crossing the plate on a wild pitch, putting the Ragin’ Cajuns up 2-0 early.

Despite the lack of offense, Texas State went toe-to-toe with Louisiana-Lafayette until the sixth inning, when the Ragin’ Cajuns put the game away. They scored four runs with two outs to push the score to 6-0.

Junior outfielder Samantha Graeter kicked off the sixth-inning offensive onslaught with an RBI single, followed by a home run from sophomore shortstop Cecilia Vasquez and an RBI triple from sophomore outfielder Mihyia Davis, giving Louisiana-Lafayette a 6-0 lead.

Only three Bobcats collected hits, with senior shortstop Hannah Earls, graduate third baseman Sara Vanderford and sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass each notching one.

Texas State will play its third and final matchup of the series on Sunday, looking to avoid a sweep against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The opening pitch for game three between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for Sunday, April 14, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.