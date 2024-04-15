Despite strong offensive performance Bobcats lose series to Warhawks

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (17-19, 5-9 Sun Belt Conference) lost game two of its series against the University of Louisiana at Monroe (17-17, 5-9 Sun Belt Conference) in Monroe, Louisiana on Saturday afternoon, 10-8.

The loss clinches ULM the series win.

The Warhawks pushed 10 runs through eight innings after a scoring surge in the first inning gave them a lead that they never surrendered. Texas State’s offense was productive but couldn’t keep up with the Warhawk attack.

Texas State sophomore pitcher Sam Hall got the start, lasting only an inning and two-thirds. Hall left the game after surrendering six runs on seven hits. Five runs came in the first inning when the ULM bats got going early.

With a bases-loaded opportunity in the first, ULM junior outfielder Ian Montz hit a grand slam to center field. This, and an RBI single from junior infielder Colby Lunsford, gave the Warhawks a comfortable lead early.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Bobcats made it a one-run game after senior infield-outfield Cade Manning hit a two-run home run.

Another big inning came for the Warhawks in the fourth inning when they pushed another four runs across. Texas State pitching managed all zeroes after the fourth, but the offense couldn’t close the gap.

It was scoreless for both sides until the top of the eighth inning when Texas State senior catcher Rashawn Galloway hit a three-run home run to bring them within two runs of the Warhawks.

Redshirt senior pitcher Cameron Bush held the Warhawks scoreless in the ninth inning; however, the Bobcats were also held in check, failing to plate any runs, solidifying the loss.

The Bobcats will attempt to prevent the sweep in the final game of the series on Sunday.

The opening pitch of game three between Texas State and ULM is scheduled to be thrown at 12 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Lou St. Amant Field in Monroe-Louisiana. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.