72° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) attempts to hit the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins mutilates Ragin' Cajuns on senior day to prevent series sweep
April 15, 2024
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Texas State women’s golf places fifth at Texas Showdown
April 15, 2024
The golfing community conjoins at Kissing Tree Golf Club for the VATS Tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in San Marcos.
VATS golf tournament held at SMTX Golf Club
April 14, 2024
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Ragin' Cajuns shutout Texas State for second straight game, clinch series
April 14, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Despite strong offensive performance Bobcats lose series to Warhawks
April 14, 2024
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter
April 13, 2024

Despite strong offensive performance Bobcats lose series to Warhawks

James Horton, Sports Reporter
April 14, 2024
Texas+State+senior+infielder+Alec+Patino+%2823%29+swings+the+bat+during+the+game+against+Louisiana-Lafayette%2C+Saturday%2C+March+30%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (17-19, 5-9 Sun Belt Conference) lost game two of its series against the University of Louisiana at Monroe (17-17, 5-9 Sun Belt Conference) in Monroe, Louisiana on Saturday afternoon, 10-8.

The loss clinches ULM the series win.

The Warhawks pushed 10 runs through eight innings after a scoring surge in the first inning gave them a lead that they never surrendered. Texas State’s offense was productive but couldn’t keep up with the Warhawk attack.

Texas State sophomore pitcher Sam Hall got the start, lasting only an inning and two-thirds. Hall left the game after surrendering six runs on seven hits. Five runs came in the first inning when the ULM bats got going early.

With a bases-loaded opportunity in the first, ULM junior outfielder Ian Montz hit a grand slam to center field. This, and an RBI single from junior infielder Colby Lunsford, gave the Warhawks a comfortable lead early.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Bobcats made it a one-run game after senior infield-outfield Cade Manning hit a two-run home run.

Another big inning came for the Warhawks in the fourth inning when they pushed another four runs across. Texas State pitching managed all zeroes after the fourth, but the offense couldn’t close the gap.

It was scoreless for both sides until the top of the eighth inning when Texas State senior catcher Rashawn Galloway hit a three-run home run to bring them within two runs of the Warhawks.

Redshirt senior pitcher Cameron Bush held the Warhawks scoreless in the ninth inning; however, the Bobcats were also held in check, failing to plate any runs, solidifying the loss.

The Bobcats will attempt to prevent the sweep in the final game of the series on Sunday.

The opening pitch of game three between Texas State and ULM is scheduled to be thrown at 12 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Lou St. Amant Field in Monroe-Louisiana. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Baseball looks to use 'rebound ball' to improve season struggles
Texas State senior infielder and outfielder Alec Patino (23) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State drops series opener against Warhawks
Texas State senior infielder Alex Gonzalez (6) celebrates a run three home run during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
Bobcats split mid-week series with Longhorns
Texas State junior infielder Daylan Pena (7) slides into home base, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball after another rough weekend
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark
Bobcats gear up for mid-week battles with Texas
Texas State junior third baseman Aaron Lugo (1) slides into home base to score against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State avoids sweep; defeats Marshall in final game of series
More in features
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf finishes 10th in final tournament of regular season
Texas State catcher Karymn Bass (10) attempts to tag the sliding Louisiana-Lafayette runner, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Landry powers Ragin' Cajuns to fifth-straight win over Texas State
Texas State redshirt senior safety Tory Spears (12) tackles a Jackson State player, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Spears reflects on injury, final season as a Bobcat
UPD responds to River Fest aftermath
More in Sports
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Three things to look for in Texas State's maroon and gold game
Texas State softball players huddle up before the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field.
Bobcats set to host Ragin' Cajuns in clash of Sun Belt leaders
Texas State sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar (00) prepares to swing the bat during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field.
Softball falls short in rubber match with Texas
The Texas State softball team celebrates the win against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats go on the road for Texas-sized matchup against Longhorns
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) communicates the number of outs to her team during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves in latest national rankings
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford celebrates advancing bases during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium
Vanderford reflects on becoming Texas State softball RBI record leader



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star