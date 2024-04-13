73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter
April 13, 2024
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Baseball looks to use 'rebound ball' to improve season struggles
April 13, 2024
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf finishes 10th in final tournament of regular season
April 13, 2024
Texas State senior infielder and outfielder Alec Patino (23) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State drops series opener against Warhawks
April 13, 2024
Texas State catcher Karymn Bass (10) attempts to tag the sliding Louisiana-Lafayette runner, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Landry powers Ragin' Cajuns to fifth-straight win over Texas State
April 13, 2024
Texas State redshirt senior safety Tory Spears (12) tackles a Jackson State player, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Spears reflects on injury, final season as a Bobcat
April 13, 2024

Baseball looks to use ‘rebound ball’ to improve season struggles

Kaden Bessent, Sports Contributor
April 13, 2024
The+Texas+State+baseball+team+huddles+together+before+the+game+against+Louisiana-Lafayette%2C+Saturday%2C+March+30%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

In a season of slumps and struggles, the Texas State baseball team has had to fight its way back into games after falling behind in early innings. Remarkably, Texas State has come from behind in about 66% of its wins this season.

‘Rebound ball’ has been the Bobcats’ mantra so far. The team’s inability to get ahead early or keep leads has held the Bobcats back from winning ways.

“Every game is going to be challenging,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “So, after a stretch like this, the goal is to just show up and play better baseball. That’s the main goal for us.”

The term ‘rebound ball’ has been recited to the team as an alternative way to look at games that could otherwise be seen as failures in execution or readiness. As the Bobcats pivot their outlook to one of objectivity rather than condemning themselves, they hope to bounce themselves into a trend of winning like the team saw last season.

Winning and losing have come in spurts for the Bobcats as they have faced losing streaks of three, four and five this season. The only two other losses were rebounded with a win in the next game. The Bobcats have also been on winning streaks of up to four games.

The 2024 season has been up and down throughout. 10 out of 14 losses for the Bobcats have been decided by three runs or less, and only five of the team’s 15 wins have been decided by three runs or less. It’s evident, when the team wins, they put on a show, but when it’s not their day they have trouble adjusting.

A question still in need of a solution is the pitching staff. Texas State pitchers have allowed over 150 runs thus far. This is on-par with the average team ERA of 5.31, which ranks 97th in the nation.

The Bobcats aren’t just rebounding off allowing early runs, though, as two key players have been out with injuries.

The recent absences of freshman outfielder Ryne Farber and senior pitcher Jack Stroud. With both Farber and Stroud only getting better as the season went on, their absence has left an unfilled void in the lineup.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State senior infielder and outfielder Alec Patino (23) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State drops series opener against Warhawks
Texas State senior infielder Alex Gonzalez (6) celebrates a run three home run during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
Bobcats split mid-week series with Longhorns
Texas State junior infielder Daylan Pena (7) slides into home base, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball after another rough weekend
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark
Bobcats gear up for mid-week battles with Texas
Texas State junior third baseman Aaron Lugo (1) slides into home base to score against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State avoids sweep; defeats Marshall in final game of series
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball, Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Thundering Herd clinch series over Texas State with game two victory
More in features
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf finishes 10th in final tournament of regular season
Texas State catcher Karymn Bass (10) attempts to tag the sliding Louisiana-Lafayette runner, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Landry powers Ragin' Cajuns to fifth-straight win over Texas State
Texas State redshirt senior safety Tory Spears (12) tackles a Jackson State player, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Spears reflects on injury, final season as a Bobcat
UPD responds to River Fest aftermath
logo
SMPD, Texas Rangers investigating San Marcos officer involved in shooting
More in Sports
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Three things to look for in Texas State's maroon and gold game
Texas State softball players huddle up before the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field.
Bobcats set to host Ragin' Cajuns in clash of Sun Belt leaders
Texas State sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar (00) prepares to swing the bat during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field.
Softball falls short in rubber match with Texas
The Texas State softball team celebrates the win against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats go on the road for Texas-sized matchup against Longhorns
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) communicates the number of outs to her team during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves in latest national rankings
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford celebrates advancing bases during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium
Vanderford reflects on becoming Texas State softball RBI record leader



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star