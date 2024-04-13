Texas State drops series opener against Warhawks

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior infielder and outfielder Alec Patino (23) swings the bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

University of Louisiana-Monroe (16-17, 4-9 Sun Belt Conference) freshman left fielder Easton Winfield drove in two runs on three hits, including a solo home run, en route to defeating Texas State (17-18, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference) 7-5 in comeback fashion Friday evening at Lou St. Amant Field in Monroe, Louisiana, in game one of a three-game series.

Winfield’s home run led off the bottom of the first inning, giving Lousiana-Monroe an early 1-0 lead.

Louisiana-Monroe pitcher Cam Barlow earned a no-decision, allowing four runs in five innings. Junior pitcher Brandon Brewer earned the victory, allowing one run in 2 ⅔ innings in relief.

On the mound, redshirt senior Peyton Zabel suffered the loss. Senior pitcher Austin Eaton started the game and pitched a solid five innings, allowing two runs on a season-high nine strikeouts.

Texas State sophomore designated hitter Rashawn Galloway immediately responded to Winfield’s leadoff home run with an RBI sacrifice fly in the second inning to tie the game.

The Bobcats looked poised to win the series opener after junior left fielder Daylan Pena hit an opposite-field three-run home run in the third to put Texas State up 4-1. However, the Warhawks had different plans, as Eaton allowed one more run before Zabel entered the game in the sixth inning and gave up the lead in just one-third of an inning on the mound, making it a 4-4 game.

Winfield continued his heroics, giving the Warhawks a 5-4 lead on an RBI single in the sixth inning, followed by senior catcher Matt Abshire adding another run on an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Pena added his fourth RBI of the night on a single to cut the lead to one run, but senior outfielder Shawn Weatherbee immediately got the run back for the Warhawks, driving in a run on an RBI single, pushing the score to 7-5.

Texas State will look to get back on track in game two of the series against on Saturday. Sophomore Sam Hall is expected to start the mound for the Bobcats.

The opening pitch between Texas State and ULM will be thrown at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Lou St. Amant Field in Monroe, Louisiana. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.