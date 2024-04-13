Landry powers Ragin’ Cajuns to fifth-straight win over Texas State

73° San Marcos
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
April 13, 2024
Sarah Manning
Texas State catcher Karymn Bass (10) attempts to tag the sliding Louisiana-Lafayette runner, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

#21 University of Louisiana at Lafayette (28-13, 13-0 Sun Belt Conference) exemplified the works of a top-25-ranked softball program as it defeated #22 Texas State University (32-11, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference) 7-0 Friday evening at Bobcat Softball Stadium. 

This game marks Texas State’s fifth straight loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns, and Louisiana-Lafayette’s all-time record against the Bobcats improves to 47-8.

“[Louisiana-Lafayette] executed what they needed to, and we did not,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “If you give up 11 hits and you get four hits, you’re probably [going] to get beat. [Louisiana-Lafayette] controlled every aspect of the game tonight.”

The Bobcats left 10 runners on base throughout the game, with at least one stranded in each inning.

While Texas State softball wields five starters batting over the .300 batting average mark, this trend crashed as only three Bobcats tallied hits.

“I think we stood up there and took a lot of pitches that were strikes and swung at a lot of pitches that were balls,” graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford said. “Sam Landry has a great changeup, so we’re going to have to pick one speed or another.”

Sophomore outfielder Mihyia Davis led the Ragin’ Cajuns with two hits, but the scoring started as junior infielder Alexa Langeliers belted a three-run home run in the second inning. Langeliers now leads the team in home runs with seven and is tied for second in RBI.

Texas State’s senior pitcher Jessica Mullins took the loss on the mound. Mullins, who leads the nation in wins with 22, struck out three batters through six innings but allowed five earned runs.

“Tomorrow [we’ve] got to come back out, and [we’ve] got to get ready to go from pitch number one,” Woodard said. “[We’ve] got to control some aspect of the game— preferably every aspect of the game.”

Junior pitcher Sam Landry claimed the win while keeping her typical form, giving up four hits to the Bobcats. Approaching this matchup, she gave up an average of 3.55 hits per game. 

“Obviously, we’re facing a really good pitcher,” Woodard said. “Sam Landry does a really good job, and her changeup is very deceptive.”

This win moves the Ragin’ Cajuns one game ahead of Texas State in the national and Sun Belt Conference rankings.

Texas State will attempt to prevent the series sweep in game two on Saturday. 

The first pitch for game two between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star