Bobcats set to host Ragin’ Cajuns in clash of Sun Belt leaders

#22 Texas State softball (32-10, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference) is gearing up for its biggest conference series of the season thus far against #21 the University of Louisiana–Lafayette (27-13, 12-0 Sun Belt Conference).

This is a matchup of Texas-sized proportions, as Louisiana-Lafayette is currently first in the Sun Belt standings, while Texas State is second. Aside from conference standings, this series will have definitive postseason implications, as the winner will significantly improve their chances of hosting a regional.

It’s no secret what needs to go right for the Bobcats to find success. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins has been the catalyst all year for Texas State as she leads the nation in wins and will need to continue to pitch well.

“I’d like to say I’m going to treat every matchup the same, but of course, in your mind, you’re going to want to beat some teams more than others,” Mullins said. “I’m really excited for the [Louisiana-Lafayette] series because they have always been a competitive matchup against us.”

On the opposite side of the ball, senior infielder Hannah Earls is having a career-best season and has been instrumental to the Bobcats’ offensive success out of the leadoff spot. Earls is slashing .384/.427/.390 (batting average/ on-base percentage/ slugging percentage) with 54 hits on the season.

Mullins will be tasked with shutting down a Ragin’ Cajun offense led by sophomore outfielder Mihyia Davis that scores six runs a game. As a freshman, Davis led D1 softball with 52 stolen bases and was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. Davis has started every game this year and is currently hitting .420 with 14 stolen bases.

The first pitch of game one between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled to be thrown at 6:05 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.