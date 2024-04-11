72° San Marcos
Texas State softball players huddle up before the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field.
Bobcats set to host Ragin' Cajuns in clash of Sun Belt leaders
April 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar (00) prepares to swing the bat during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field.
Softball falls short in rubber match with Texas
April 11, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Alex Gonzalez (6) celebrates a run three home run during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
Bobcats split mid-week series with Longhorns
April 11, 2024
A local community member heads to the door of San Marcos City Hall for assistance, Friday, April 5, 2024, in San Marcos.
New city hall to be built in San Marcos
April 11, 2024
Buc-ee's will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
April 11, 2024
Commissioners Court approves BTX Small Business Market, hears appeals on Jailbase Competency restoration
April 10, 2024

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
April 11, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State softball players huddle up before the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field.

#22 Texas State softball (32-10, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference) is gearing up for its biggest conference series of the season thus far against #21 the University of Louisiana–Lafayette (27-13, 12-0 Sun Belt Conference).

This is a matchup of Texas-sized proportions, as Louisiana-Lafayette is currently first in the Sun Belt standings, while Texas State is second. Aside from conference standings, this series will have definitive postseason implications, as the winner will significantly improve their chances of hosting a regional.

It’s no secret what needs to go right for the Bobcats to find success. Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins has been the catalyst all year for Texas State as she leads the nation in wins and will need to continue to pitch well.

“I’d like to say I’m going to treat every matchup the same, but of course, in your mind, you’re going to want to beat some teams more than others,” Mullins said. “I’m really excited for the [Louisiana-Lafayette] series because they have always been a competitive matchup against us.”

On the opposite side of the ball, senior infielder Hannah Earls is having a career-best season and has been instrumental to the Bobcats’ offensive success out of the leadoff spot. Earls is slashing .384/.427/.390 (batting average/ on-base percentage/ slugging percentage) with 54 hits on the season.

Mullins will be tasked with shutting down a Ragin’ Cajun offense led by sophomore outfielder Mihyia Davis that scores six runs a game. As a freshman, Davis led D1 softball with 52 stolen bases and was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. Davis has started every game this year and is currently hitting .420 with 14 stolen bases.

The first pitch of game one between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled to be thrown at 6:05 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

