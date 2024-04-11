Bobcats split mid-week series with Longhorns

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior infielder Alex Gonzalez (6) celebrates a run three home run during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

Texas State baseball (17-17, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference) faced off against the University of Texas (20-14, 7-5 Big 12 Conference) on Tuesday night in San Marcos at Bobcat Ballpark. Inclement weather delayed the game in the top of the ninth inning, with Texas leading Texas State 9-1, and the game was ultimately suspended.

The game was resumed Wednesday evening before the scheduled second game between the two sides. A scoreless ninth kept the score the same as the Bobcats fell to the Longhorns 9-1.

Texas jumped out to the early lead and didn’t look back. A three-run home run by redshirt senior outfielder Porter Brown jump-started the Texas offense, and they would roll the rest of the evening in San Marcos, scoring nine runs in eight innings.

It was the exact opposite on offense for the Bobcats, as they only managed one hit through the first five innings of play. Senior outfielder Kameron Weil led off the game with a single; the Bobcat’s only hit until the sixth inning.

The Bobcats started redshirt senior Cameron Bush on the mound He went for 2.2 innings, only allowing three hits and recording three punchouts before leaving the game after taking a line drive off his hand. The bullpen picked up where he left off, however, and senior pitcher Jonathan Martinez was the driving force. He pitched 2.1 innings in relief, only allowing one run and recording two strikeouts of his own.

Offensively, the Bobcats stuck to their theme of big innings, as they were lifted by a six spot in the fourth inning, headlined by a massive three-run home run courtesy of senior infielder Alex Gonzalez.

Freshman outfielder Ethan Farris continues to swing a hot bat, collecting another two-hit game tonight and also making numerous huge plays in right field; the Freshman is fitting in nicely with this rotating outfield and is hitting his stride, notching five hits in his last three games.

This is Head Coach Steven Trout’s third win over the Texas Longhorns, all three coming at The Disch. Under Trout, the Bobcats average just north of seven runs a game on the 40 acres.

The Bobcats look to carry this momentum into this weekend, where they will travel to take on the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (15-17,

3-9 Sun Belt Conference).

The opening pitch between Texas State and ULM is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Lou St. Amant Field in Monroe, Louisiana. The game is scheduled to be available to stream on ESPN+.