81° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar (00) prepares to swing the bat during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red and Charline McCombs Field.
Softball falls short in rubber match with Texas
April 11, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Alex Gonzalez (6) celebrates a run three home run during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
Bobcats split mid-week series with Longhorns
April 11, 2024
A local community member heads to the door of San Marcos City Hall for assistance, Friday, April 5, 2024, in San Marcos.
New city hall to be built in San Marcos
April 11, 2024
Buc-ees will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
Buc-ee's will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
April 11, 2024
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court approves BTX Small Business Market, hears appeals on Jailbase Competency restoration
April 10, 2024
The Texas State softball team celebrates the win against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats go on the road for Texas-sized matchup against Longhorns
April 10, 2024

Bobcats split mid-week series with Longhorns

Sports Staff
April 11, 2024
Texas+State+senior+infielder+Alex+Gonzalez+%286%29+celebrates+a+run+three+home+run+during+the+game+against+Texas%2C+Wednesday%2C+April+10%2C+2024%2C+at+UFCU+Disch-Falk+Field+in+Austin.+
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior infielder Alex Gonzalez (6) celebrates a run three home run during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

Texas State baseball (17-17, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference) faced off against the University of Texas (20-14, 7-5 Big 12 Conference) on Tuesday night in San Marcos at Bobcat Ballpark. Inclement weather delayed the game in the top of the ninth inning, with Texas leading Texas State 9-1, and the game was ultimately suspended.

The game was resumed Wednesday evening before the scheduled second game between the two sides. A scoreless ninth kept the score the same as the Bobcats fell to the Longhorns 9-1.

Texas jumped out to the early lead and didn’t look back. A three-run home run by redshirt senior outfielder Porter Brown jump-started the Texas offense, and they would roll the rest of the evening in San Marcos, scoring nine runs in eight innings.

It was the exact opposite on offense for the Bobcats, as they only managed one hit through the first five innings of play. Senior outfielder Kameron Weil led off the game with a single; the Bobcat’s only hit until the sixth inning.

The Bobcats started redshirt senior Cameron Bush on the mound He went for 2.2 innings, only allowing three hits and recording three punchouts before leaving the game after taking a line drive off his hand. The bullpen picked up where he left off, however, and senior pitcher Jonathan Martinez was the driving force. He pitched 2.1 innings in relief, only allowing one run and recording two strikeouts of his own.

Offensively, the Bobcats stuck to their theme of big innings, as they were lifted by a six spot in the fourth inning, headlined by a massive three-run home run courtesy of senior infielder Alex Gonzalez.

Freshman outfielder Ethan Farris continues to swing a hot bat, collecting another two-hit game tonight and also making numerous huge plays in right field; the Freshman is fitting in nicely with this rotating outfield and is hitting his stride, notching five hits in his last three games.

This is Head Coach Steven Trout’s third win over the Texas Longhorns, all three coming at The Disch. Under Trout, the Bobcats average just north of seven runs a game on the 40 acres.

The Bobcats look to carry this momentum into this weekend, where they will travel to take on the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (15-17,
3-9 Sun Belt Conference).

The opening pitch between Texas State and ULM is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Lou St. Amant Field in Monroe, Louisiana. The game is scheduled to be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State junior infielder Daylan Pena (7) slides into home base, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball after another rough weekend
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark
Bobcats gear up for mid-week battles with Texas
Texas State junior third baseman Aaron Lugo (1) slides into home base to score against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State avoids sweep; defeats Marshall in final game of series
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball, Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Thundering Herd clinch series over Texas State with game two victory
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) hits the ball in the game against Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 4, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats extend losing streak with game one loss against Marshall
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) prepares to bat, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Farber selected to Perfect Game Mid-Season All-American Second Team
More in features
A local community member heads to the door of San Marcos City Hall for assistance, Friday, April 5, 2024, in San Marcos.
New city hall to be built in San Marcos
Buc-ees will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
Buc-ee's will bring benefits to San Marcos residents
The Texas State softball team celebrates the win against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats go on the road for Texas-sized matchup against Longhorns
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) communicates the number of outs to her team during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves in latest national rankings
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford celebrates advancing bases during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium
Vanderford reflects on becoming Texas State softball RBI record leader
The Texas State softball team huddles together during the game against Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 3-1 week
More in Sports
Texas State sophomore Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis secures highest-win season since 2012 in match versus Georgia State
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws the ball during the game against Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Texas State drops series finale against Troy in epic 12-innings
The Texas State mens basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men’s basketball faces uncertainty going into offseason
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats run-rule Trojans in game two to clinch series
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon runs to hit the ball during a doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis drops nailbiter match to Troy
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats kick off senior weekend off with sixth run-rule victory of the season



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star