The Texas State softball team celebrates the win against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats go on the road for Texas-sized matchup against Longhorns
April 10, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) communicates the number of outs to her team during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball improves in latest national rankings
April 10, 2024
Texas State junior infielder Daylan Pena (7) slides into home base, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball after another rough weekend
April 9, 2024
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford celebrates advancing bases during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium
Vanderford reflects on becoming Texas State softball RBI record leader
April 9, 2024
The Texas State softball team huddles together during the game against Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 3-1 week
April 9, 2024
Bobcats go on the road for Texas-sized matchup against Longhorns

James Vaughn, Sports Contributor
April 10, 2024
The+Texas+State+softball+team+celebrates+the+win+against+%2321+Baylor%2C+Wednesday%2C+April+3%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State softball team celebrates the win against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

It’ll be a Top 25 clash Wednesday on the Forty Acres as #22 Texas State Bsoftball travels to face the #1 team in the land, the University of Texas Longhorns.

The Bobcats come in at 32-9 overall and 9-3 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Texas comes in at 31-6 and 11-4 in the Big 12 Conference. The last time the two teams faced off on February 28 this year, the Longhorns skated by with a 1-0 win in windy weather conditions.

The Longhorns are coming off a massive series win against Patty Gasso and the Oklahoma Sooners, where they took two of three games in Austin this past weekend.

Texas State is coming off another strong showing, taking two of three wins from Troy University at Bobcat Softball Stadium while dropping game three in a 12-inning marathon of a game.

On the mound, the Bobcats will likely look to their X-factor, senior pitcher Jessica Mullins, who leads the country in wins with 21 and is #3 in strikeouts with 154 punchouts.

Mullins will have a steep hill to climb in the battle with this potent Texas lineup which is spearheaded by sophomore Reese Atwood, who is hitting .381/.420/.788 (batting average/ on-base percentage/ slugging percentage) on the season with 12 home runs and a 1.207 on-base percentage.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Texas is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas. The game will be available to stream on the Longhorn Network.
