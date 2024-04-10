64° San Marcos
Texas State softball improves in latest national rankings

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
April 10, 2024
Texas+State+senior+pitcher+Jessica+Mullins+%284%29+communicates+the+number+of+outs+to+her+team+during+the+game+against+Texas+A%26M%2C+Wednesday%2C+March+20%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) communicates the number of outs to her team during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (32-9, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference) jumped to #22 from #23 in week eight of ESPN’s Division One Softball rankings following its 6-1 victory over #24 Baylor University (21-14, 5-10 BIG 12 Conference) and 2-1 series victory over Troy University (27-15, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Additionally, the Bobcats entered the top 25 in the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll for the first time this season at #25. The poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division One coaches, one representing each Division One conference.

Texas State remains #20 in D1 Softball’s rankings and dropped from #18 to #19 in Softball America’s rankings.

The NCAA Women’s Softball RPI ranking has Texas State ranked at #14. The Bobcats slightly improved; they were ranked #15 a week ago.

This week can drastically change Texas State’s national rankings, as they are set to square off against #1 University of Texas (31-6, 11-4 BIG 12 Conference) on Wednesday and play a three-game series against Sun Belt Conference leaders #21 University of Louisiana-Lafayette (27-13, 12-0 Sun Belt Conference) Friday through Sunday.
