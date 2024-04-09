Three takeaways from Texas State baseball after another rough weekend

Meg Boles Texas State junior infielder Daylan Pena (7) slides into home base, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Texas State baseball team (16-16, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference) went 1-3 last week, being run-ruled by Texas A&M 12-2 in seven innings on Tuesday and following that with a 2-1 series loss conference foe Marshall University over the weekend.

Here are three takeaways from the baseball team’s performance last week:

Chase Mora was benched after a rough couple of weeks

The Sun Belt Preseason All-American has been in a worsening slump. Last week, Mora did not record a hit, going 0-for-14 against the University of Texas at Rio Grande and Louisiana-Laffeyette. That trend continued this week as the second-year player was 0-for-7 in combined plate appearances versus Texas A&M and Marshall before being benched in the series finale against Marshall on Sunday.

This wasn’t the outcome anyone expected going into the season, but hopefully, for the Bobcats, it will be the drastic measure needed to get the freshman sensation back into a groove in the batter’s box.

Texas State’s postseason chances plummeted

After getting swept by Louisiana-Lafayette last weekend and run-ruled by Texas A&M on Tuesday, Texas State came into the weekend desperate for a series win over Marshall. However, the Bobcats dropped games one and two, only avoiding the sweep in game three. Texas State’s postseason chances took a hit as the Bobcats have just six more conference series left and are ranked 115 in RPI.

If Texas State wants to make the postseason, it will have to finish the regular season on a hot streak or make a run in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to win the whole thing and earn a bid. The Bobcats are now at the halfway mark of the season and find themselves in a hole they may be unable to dig out of.

The Bobcats need Ryne Farber back

Freshman center fielder Ryne Farber has been out of the Bobcat lineup for a few weeks, and his presence has been heavily missed. As the leadoff batter in all of his starts, Farber led Texas State with a .500 on-base percentage this season. Since his last game versus James Madison, the Bobcats have gone 2-7 without him in the lineup.

It is unknown how long Farber will be out, but for Texas State’s sake, hopefully, he can return soon as he has become a pivotal part of the team’s success.