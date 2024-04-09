73° San Marcos
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark
Texas State junior third baseman Aaron Lugo (1) slides into home base to score against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Students gather outside of Blanco Hall to experience the eclipse as it unfolds, Monday, April 8, 2024, at Texas State.
Texas State sophomore Emily Niers attempts to hit the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State avoids sweep; defeats Marshall in final game of series

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
April 9, 2024
Texas+State+junior+third+baseman+Aaron+Lugo+%281%29+slides+into+home+base+to+score+against+Louisiana-Lafayette%2C+Saturday%2C+March+30%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.
Meg Boles
Texas State junior third baseman Aaron Lugo (1) slides into home base to score against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

A three-hit, two RBI day from junior infielder Aaron Lugo led Texas State (16-16, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference) to a much-needed victory over conference rival Marshall University (11-19, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference) by a score of 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at Jack Cook Field in Huntington, West Virginia.

With the victory over the Thundering Herd, the Bobcats snapped a six-game losing streak and prevented the series sweep. However, Marshall claimed the series by winning the first two games.

Lugo showed his clutch gene once again, tying the game at 3-3 on a two-run, two-out single in the seventh inning and scoring on an RBI single from redshirt senior August Ramirez to put the Bobcats up 4-3 in the same inning.

Texas State likely made baseball traditionalists proud on Sunday, as all seven of its runs crossed the plate with two outs.

On the mound, senior pitcher Drayton Brown earned the victory in arguably his best start as a Bobcat, allowing no earned runs on four hits, no walks, and six strikeouts. Brown’s ERA improved to an exceptional 2.73.
Marshall started the scoring in the first on a throwing error from Lugo at third base.

Texas State knotted things up at 1-1 on an RBI single from senior shortstop Davis Powell.

A fielding error from junior left fielder Daylan Pena on a single from sophomore center fielder Cam Harthan led to another Marshall run in the fifth. The inning included another Marshall run on an RBI single from freshman third baseman AJ Havrilla, putting the Thundering Herd up 3-1.

After Lugo’s and Ramirez’s heroics gave the Bobcats the lead in the seventh, a wild pitch led to the Thundering Herd tying the game 4-4.
Texas State put the game away in the ninth as Alec Patino walked with the bases loaded, followed by a clutch two-run single from sophomore second baseman Chase Mora, putting the Bobcats up 7-4.

Fifth-year Marshall pitcher Carter Lyles shined but suffered the loss, allowing one run in five innings while slinging two strikeouts.
Texas State will look to build a winning streak with two highly anticipated games against the University of Texas (19-13, 7-5 Big 12 Conference) on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Texas is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
