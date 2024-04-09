Bobcats gear up for mid-week battles with Texas

Meg Boles Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark

Texas State baseball (16-16, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference) is set for a home-and-home series this week with the University of Texas (19-13, 7-5 Big 12 Conference). The Bobcats will host the Longhorns at Bobcat Ballpark on Tuesday, while on Wednesday, they will take the short drive up I-35 to UFCU Disch-Falk field for game two.

This week’s two-game tilt will be the second and third times this season that Texas State and the Longhorns will face off. Their first meeting came earlier in the year during the Astros Foundation College Classic, where the Bobcats won a thriller by a score of 11-10.

Since their first meeting, both teams have struggled to find their identity. Although each team is arguably one of the most talented in their respective conferences on paper, both are sitting in the middle of the standings at this point in the year. A sweep in this two-game series could go a long way to helping either squad get back on track with their potential.

The Bobcats have won the last two meetings in Austin; conversely, the Longhorns have won the previous two meetings in San Marcos. A home victory for the Bobcats would be massive to righting the ship on the season.

Regardless of the outcome, fireworks are sure to fly as the series with the Horns is as competitive as it has ever been.

The first pitch on Tuesday between Texas State and Texas is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+. Wednesday’s game will be available to stream on the Longhorn Network.