Thundering Herd clinch series over Texas State with game two victory

Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball, Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
The Texas State mens basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball, Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon runs to hit the ball during a doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
James Vaughn, Sports Contributor
April 7, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball, Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (15-16, 4-7 Sun Belt Conference) was defeated by Marshall University (11-18, 5-6 Sun Belt Conference) 5-0 Saturday afternoon at Jack Cook Field in Huntington, West Virginia.

The win clinches Marshall the series after winning game one on Friday.

The Thundering Herd followed the same recipe they used in game one: score early and often. Graduate student outfielder Jack Firestone had an impressive day at the dish, going 3-4, including a double and one home run.

The Thundering Herd put up four runs in the first three innings, which was all they needed to secure the victory.

Offensively, while there wasn’t much positive to take away, senior outfielder Kameron Weil was the only Bobcat to figure out the Herd pitching staff, as he has notched two hits in both games this weekend.

On the mound, sophomore pitcher Sam Hall looked really good once again, going six strong innings. He was followed by senior pitcher Peyton Zabel, who went two innings, only allowing one run and recording three strikeouts.

Marshall senior pitcher Drew Harlow had an impressive day, giving up one unearned run, four hits, no walks and striking out six Bobcat batters in seven innings en route to his fifth win of the season.

The loss extends Texas State’s current losing streak to six games. While they have been outscored 51-15 during this stretch, they will attempt to salvage the weekend by preventing the sweep in the final game of the series.

The opening pitch in the third game between Texas State and Marshall is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, April 7, at Jack Cook Field in Huntington, West Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star