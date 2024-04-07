69° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats run-rule Trojans in game two to clinch series
April 7, 2024
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon runs to hit the ball during a doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennisdrops nailbiter match to Troy
April 7, 2024
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
April 6, 2024
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats kick off senior weekend off with sixth run-rule victory of the season
April 6, 2024
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) hits the ball in the game against Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 4, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats extend losing streak with game one loss against Marshall
April 6, 2024
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball aims to bounce back following disappointing 2023-24 season
April 5, 2024

Bobcats run-rule Trojans in game two to clinch series

James Horton, Sports Reporter
April 7, 2024
Texas+State+senior+pitcher+Jessica+Mullins+%284%29+throws+the+ball+during+the+game+against+%2321+Baylor%2C+Wednesday%2C+April+3%2C+2024%2C+at+Texas+State+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.

#23 Texas State softball (32-8, 9-2 Sun Belt Conference) won game two of its weekend series in convincing fashion against Troy University (26-15, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference) 8-0 Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

A complete performance from offense and defense positioned the Bobcats to secure a commanding 8-0 victory in just six innings over the Trojans, run-ruling them for the second time in two days.

In the first inning, Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins set the tone for the game by pitching a zero. Mullins pitched a complete game and notched her 20th win. She finished with five strikeouts and no runs given up, allowing the Bobcat offense to settle in and hang for runs on the Trojans in the first inning.

“That’s the key,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “You put four up, and you’ve got Mullins on the mound; you kind of get a feeling of relief a little bit.”

Mullins rolled through her Saturday start, and senior utility J.J. Smith stayed hot at the plate. After homering in game one of the series, Smith added another in her first plate appearance Saturday. Smith hit a three-run home run in the first inning to kickstart the scoring attack.

“I’m just seeing the ball well over the plate and damaging the ones they’re making mistakes on,” Smith said.

In Smith’s final at-bat, she drove in the game-ending run on an RBI double. She finished the afternoon 2-3 with one run and four RBIs.

The Trojan offense never got started on Saturday. Through six innings, they only reached base four times on three hits while stranding three on the day. Freshman starting pitcher Alyssa Faircloth lasted only 2.2 innings in the circle, allowing nine hits and five runs.

The Bobcats will attempt to sweep the Trojans in the final game of the series on Sunday.

The first pitch of game three between Texas State and Troy is set for 11 a.m. Sunday, April 7. at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon runs to hit the ball during a doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennisdrops nailbiter match to Troy
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Bobcats kick off senior weekend off with sixth run-rule victory of the season
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) hits the ball in the game against Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 4, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats extend losing streak with game one loss against Marshall
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball aims to bounce back following disappointing 2023-24 season
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) prepares to bat, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Farber selected to Perfect Game Mid-Season All-American Second Team
More in softball
Texas State junior outfielder Ciara Trahan (6) walks on crutches following an injury during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Trahan injures knee during Baylor game; status for remainder of season unknown
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) prepares to hit the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats down Baylor in top 25 mid-week showdown
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard gathers with some players during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball continues to dance among the nation's top 25
Texas State softball celebrate its second win of the series against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball takeaways: Vanderford, Trahan and Earls shine in series versus South Alabama
Texas State senior Hannah Earls (3) prepares to bat against the Appalachian State, Friday, March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball drops series finale against South Alabama
Mega Webb (left), Audrey Tuttle (middle) and Aaron Farmer (right) before the softball game versus Appalachian State, March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Behind the scenes of gameday at Texas State athletics
More in Sports
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas high school coaching legends attend Bobcats' third week spring football practice
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Two Bobcat track and field athletes honored with weekly Sun Belt awards
Texas State sophomore right-handed pitcher Sam Hall (36) throws the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Unexpected pitching trio lead baseball to a winning record
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) swings his bat during the game against Washington State, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Standout freshman misses time with undisclosed injury
Texas State womens basketball head coach Zenerae Antoine gets recognition for becoming the winningest coach in program history after a victory against Georgia State on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The Bobcats won 64-48.
"The fire hasn't died": Antoine reflects on 201 wins as women's basketball head coach
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) pitches the ball against #3 Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats skid continues with run-rule loss to #3 Texas A&M



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star