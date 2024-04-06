Bobcats kick off senior weekend off with sixth run-rule victory of the season

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.

Fresh off its victory against #21 Baylor, #23 Texas State softball (31-8, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference) defeated Troy University (26-14, 6-4) in run-rule fashion Friday evening by a score of 9-1 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The Bobcats achieved this run-ruling victory thanks to the performances of senior utility players Anna Jones and J.J. Smith at the plate.

The Bobcats started the bottom of the second inning with a single-run homerun from Smith to put themselves on the board. The aggressiveness at the plate continued with Jones knocking a two-run homerun deep into center field.

Senior outfielder Piper Randolph and Jones each led the Bobcats this game with two RBIs. Randolph said the team focuses on one pitch at a time to deliver the best results.

“Coach Woodard is very big on playing one game at a time…just being where your feet are,” Randolph said. “One pitch at a time has definitely been our focus.”

Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins pitched four innings and struck out three Trojan batters. Senior pitcher Karsen Pierce closed out the game with one inning and one strikeout. Both pitchers held Troy to only two hits the entire game.

The Trojans held off the inevitable run rule with a single-run home run from senior infielder Audra Thompson in the top of the fifth inning, gaining their only run of the evening.

The Trojans had a combined effort from three pitchers in five innings while also having five errors throughout the game.

Coming off of a big win against Baylor on Wednesday, the Bobcats were determined to start fresh and create new momentum for the series. Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said they began the series on the right foot and plan to continue the aggressiveness from all angles.

“We did it with the long ball, with the short game, and with base running,” Woodard said. “I want this to continue through the weekend, not just tonight.”

Jones said she expects Troy to return motivated to bounce back on Saturday, but the Bobcats plan to stay ready.

“I think tomorrow we need to come out punching,” Jones said. “We’re not going to see the same team that we saw tonight.”

The Bobcats will attempt to clinch the series in the second game on Saturday.

The opening pitch in the second game between Texas State and Troy is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.