Bobcats drop sixth straight in game one of series against Marshall

Texas State baseball (15-15, 4-6 Sun Belt Conference) dropped its fifth straight game by a score of 7-1 to last-place conference opponent Marshall University (10-18, 4-6 Sun Belt Conference) Friday evening at Jack Cook Field in Huntington, West Virginia.

This marks another game in which Texas State struggled offensively and defensively. The Bobcat offense collected only four hits and piled up 10 strikeouts throughout the game.

The Thundering Herd started the game off consistently, scoring a single run in each of the first four innings. A solo home run by senior utility Owen Ayers in the bottom of the first inning and another solo home run in the bottom of the third inning by graduate infielder Caden Kaiser highlighted the four early runs.

The lone run for Texas State came in the top of the fifth inning off a Marshall wild pitch that led to an error, allowing redshirt senior catcher August Ramirez to advance home.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Marshall responded with two more runs to grow its lead. Graduate student outfielder Jack Firestone increased the margin with Marshall’s third home run of the game, a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning, to solidify the victory.

Senior pitcher Drew Harlow started the game for the Thundering Herd and earned the win. Harlow had the Bobcat’s number, going seven innings, giving up four hits and one run, with no walks and six strikeouts.

The Bobcats’ pitching struggles continued Friday. Between five different pitchers, Texas State’s staff allowed seven runs with only three combined strikeouts. Starting the game for Texas State was redshirt junior pitcher Austin Eaton. Eaton lasted three and 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits, two walks, and no strikeouts.

Texas State will keep searching for their much-needed win and try to avoid the series loss in game two of the series against the Thundering Herd.

The opening pitch in the second game between Texas State and Marshall is scheduled to be thrown at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Jack Cook Field in Huntington, West Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.