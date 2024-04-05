66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball aims to bounce back following disappointing 2023-24 season
April 5, 2024
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) prepares to bat, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Farber selected to Perfect Game Mid-Season All-American Second Team
April 5, 2024
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Pair of Texas high school coaching legends attend Bobcats' third week spring football practice
April 5, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Two Bobcat track and field athletes honored with weekly Sun Belt awards
April 5, 2024
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
April 5, 2024
Dam on San Marcos River could be restored or demolished
April 5, 2024

Farber selected to Perfect Game Mid-Season All-American Second Team

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
April 5, 2024
Texas+State+freshman+infielder+Ryne+Farber+%2831%29+prepares+to+bat%2C+Tuesday%2C+Feb.+27%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.+
Meg Boles
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) prepares to bat, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Despite missing the past five games due to an undisclosed injury, Texas State freshman outfielder Ryne Farber was selected to be a part of the Perfect Game Mid-season All-American Second Team on Thursday, April 8.

Farber currently leads Bobcat baseball in batting average with .359 and on-base percentage with .500 with two home runs, 19 walks, 18 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

Farber’s other accomplishments this year include being named Sun Belt Conference Preseason Freshman of the Year and making the Astros Foundation College Classic All-Tournament Team and the Karbach Round Rock Classic All-Tournament Team.

When healthy, Farber has been holding down the leadoff spot and centerfield position.

Texas State has certainly missed Farber’s presence in the lineup, as the Bobcats suffered a loss in each of their last four games.

Farber will look to get back on the field soon as Texas State gears up for a three-game set against Marshall University at Jack Cook Field in Huntington, West Virginia.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State sophomore right-handed pitcher Sam Hall (36) throws the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Unexpected pitching trio lead baseball to a winning record
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) swings his bat during the game against Washington State, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Standout freshman misses time with undisclosed injury
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) pitches the ball against #3 Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats skid continues with run-rule loss to #3 Texas A&M
Texas State senior infielder Cade Manning (9) prepares to bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways as Texas State baseball gets swept by Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats woes against Ragin' Cajuns continue, drop ninth-straight in series
Mega Webb (left), Audrey Tuttle (middle) and Aaron Farmer (right) before the softball game versus Appalachian State, March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Behind the scenes of gameday at Texas State athletics
More in features
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne heads towards the locker room ahead of the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Two Bobcat track and field athletes honored with weekly Sun Belt awards
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Two Bobcat track and field athletes honored with weekly Sun Belt awards
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Dam on San Marcos River could be restored or demolished
Texas State needs better active shooting preparedness
Texas State needs better active shooting preparedness
Front of house worker Caitlyn Crockett pours a drink at Bazaar, Friday, March 29, 2024, in San Marcos.
New bar on The Square to have grand opening
More in Sports
Texas State junior outfielder Ciara Trahan (6) walks on crutches following an injury during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Trahan injures knee during Baylor game; status for remainder of season unknown
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) prepares to hit the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats down Baylor in top 25 mid-week showdown
Texas State womens basketball head coach Zenerae Antoine gets recognition for becoming the winningest coach in program history after a victory against Georgia State on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The Bobcats won 64-48.
"The fire hasn't died": Antoine reflects on 201 wins as women's basketball head coach
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard gathers with some players during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball continues to dance among the nation's top 25
Texas State softball celebrate its second win of the series against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball takeaways: Vanderford, Trahan and Earls shine in series versus South Alabama
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the womens long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track and field claims national record and eight gold medals at Bobcat Invitational



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star