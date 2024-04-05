Farber selected to Perfect Game Mid-Season All-American Second Team

Meg Boles Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) prepares to bat, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Despite missing the past five games due to an undisclosed injury, Texas State freshman outfielder Ryne Farber was selected to be a part of the Perfect Game Mid-season All-American Second Team on Thursday, April 8.

Farber currently leads Bobcat baseball in batting average with .359 and on-base percentage with .500 with two home runs, 19 walks, 18 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

Farber’s other accomplishments this year include being named Sun Belt Conference Preseason Freshman of the Year and making the Astros Foundation College Classic All-Tournament Team and the Karbach Round Rock Classic All-Tournament Team.

When healthy, Farber has been holding down the leadoff spot and centerfield position.

Texas State has certainly missed Farber’s presence in the lineup, as the Bobcats suffered a loss in each of their last four games.

Farber will look to get back on the field soon as Texas State gears up for a three-game set against Marshall University at Jack Cook Field in Huntington, West Virginia.