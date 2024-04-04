Trahan injures knee during Baylor game; status for remainder of season unknown

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State junior outfielder Ciara Trahan (6) walks on crutches following an injury during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State junior outfielder Ciara Trahan suffered an apparent left knee injury in the opening inning of the Bobcats’ game against Baylor Wednesday evening.

Trahan, the 2022 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, went to stop a bouncing ball at her feet and appeared to plant her left leg wrong before being helped off the field.

Following the game, Trahan was seen walking on crutches on the field.

The exact injury Trahan sustained and its severity are currently unknown.

This season, Trahan has been a consistent provider for the Bobcat offense. With an average of .339, she holds the third-best batting average among all qualified Texas State batters.

With 17 games remaining this season, Trahan has already posted 40 hits, six of which went for extra bases. She’s also provided 18 RBIs, just nine shy of her remarkable 2022 season.

Freshman outfielder Sydney Harvey will be Trahan’s likely replacement as she subbed in for her after the incident took place. While any injury is a blow to any team, Head Coach Ricci Woodard said Harvey is capable of getting the job done.

“[Harvey has] covered for every single outfielder so far,” Woodard said. “So, she’s gotten some experience. She knew she was our fourth outfielder, so she could go in anywhere, and she’s done a good job of handling that role for us.”

For more information on Texas State softball and potential updates on Trahan’s status, visit txst.com.