Standout freshman misses time with undisclosed injury

Meg Boles Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) swings his bat during the game against Washington State, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

Texas State standout freshman outfielder Ryne Farber has missed the team’s last five games after suffering an undisclosed injury.

“He’s dealing with an injury right now; we’ll have more updates here as we come along,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “We’re trying to figure that [situation] out in the meantime.”

Farber was named the Sun Belt Conference preseason freshman of the year by D1 Baseball and lived up to the billing out of the gate, collecting multiple hits in his first game as a Bobcat. Farber maintained a batting average above .400 throughout his first 17 games for Texas State and posted a .1000 FLD% in center field, committing zero errors.

Farber missed his first game due to injury on March 23 against James Madison University and only appeared for a pinch-hit at-bat in the next day’s game, March 24. Since then, Farber has not seen the field for the Bobcats.

Senior outfielder Kameron Weil, who started in 25 of the Bobcats’ 36 total games last year, stepped into the center field role for Trout and has performed well in Farber’s absence.

Weil has collected at least one hit in six of the seven games he has started and is currently holding a .341 average at the plate while adding three stolen bases to his tally.