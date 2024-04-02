48° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) pitches the ball against #3 Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 4, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats skid continues with run-rule loss to #3 Texas A&M
April 2, 2024
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard gathers with some players during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball continues to dance among the nation's top 25
April 2, 2024
Texas State softball celebrate its second win of the series against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball takeaways: Vanderford, Trahan and Earls shine in series versus South Alabama
April 2, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Cade Manning (9) prepares to bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways as Texas State baseball gets swept by Ragin' Cajuns
April 2, 2024
City prepares for safety ahead of total solar eclipse
City prepares for safety ahead of total solar eclipse
April 2, 2024
Students must learn to care about San Marcoss natural areas
Students must learn to care about San Marcos's natural areas
April 1, 2024

Bobcats skid continues with run-rule loss to #3 Texas A&M

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter-
April 2, 2024
Texas+State+senior+pitcher+Tony+Robie+%2839%29+pitches+the+ball+against+%233+Texas+A%26M%2C+Tuesday%2C+April+2%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.
Meg Boles
Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) pitches the ball against #3 Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (15-14, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) dropped its fourth straight game at Bobcat Ballpark on Tuesday night to #3 Texas A&M University (26-3, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) 12-2 in seven innings.

It was a long night for the Bobcats, who were outplayed in all phases of the game and ultimately outlasted by the Aggies.

“[Texas A&M] was about as dominant as you can get; that’s why they’re number three in the country,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “[A&M] came in and won every facet of the game. It was just not a good night for the Bobcats.”

The Aggies set the tone against the Bobcats early, scoring three runs in the first inning. Texas A&M continued to score all night long as they hung 12 runs on 13 hits against the Bobcats pitching and were only held off the scoreboard in two of the seven innings of play.

Texas A&M junior outfielder Braden Montgomery was a major problem for the Bobcats on Tuesday night, reaching base four of the five times he stepped to the plate. Montgomery’s night was highlighted by his two-run home run in the first inning.

The only scoring for Texas State throughout the evening came on a solo home run from senior catcher August Ramirez and a wild pitch to plate junior infielder Aaron Lugo. The Bobcats’ best scoring chance came in the fourth inning when they loaded the bases with only one gone but failed to capitalize, leaving all three runners stranded.

On the mound for the Bobcats, senior pitcher Tony Robie got the start. Robie went 3.0 innings, giving up four earned runs. Despite the four runs, Robie had solid stuff on the mound and settled in well after the first frame. Robie was charged with the loss on Tuesday night, moving his record on the season to 2-2.

Texas State will attempt to snap its four game losing streak this weekend when they travel to West Virginia to take on Marshall University (9-18, 3-6 Sun Belt Conference) for a three game series.

The opening pitch of game one between Texas State and Marshall is set to be thrown at 5 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Jack Cook Field in Huntington, West Virginia.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State senior infielder Cade Manning (9) prepares to bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways as Texas State baseball gets swept by Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats woes against Ragin' Cajuns continue, drop ninth-straight in series
Mega Webb (left), Audrey Tuttle (middle) and Aaron Farmer (right) before the softball game versus Appalachian State, March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Behind the scenes of gameday at Texas State athletics
Texas State senior outfielder Kameron Weil (11) goes to hit the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
"That was horrific": Ragin' Cajuns dominate Bobcats to clinch series
Texas State junior pitcher Austin Eaton (40) pitches during the game against Houston in the Astros Foundation College Classic, Friday, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Bobcat bats go cold, fall to Ragin' Cajuns in game one of series
The Texas State baseball team gather together before the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball: Three takeaways as the Bobcats continue conference play
More in features
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard gathers with some players during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball continues to dance among the nation's top 25
Texas State softball celebrate its second win of the series against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball takeaways: Vanderford, Trahan and Earls shine in series versus South Alabama
City prepares for safety ahead of total solar eclipse
City prepares for safety ahead of total solar eclipse
Students must learn to care about San Marcoss natural areas
Students must learn to care about San Marcos's natural areas
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the womens long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track and field claims national record and eight gold medals at Bobcat Invitational
Texas State graduate student tennis player Callie Creath rushes to hit the ball during her singles match, September 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Women's tennis cools off, drops consecutive conference matches
More in Sports
Sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir competes during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Runarsdottir and Roberts shine at Texas Relays
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf places first at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate
Texas State senior Hannah Earls (3) prepares to bat against the Appalachian State, Friday, March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball drops series finale against South Alabama
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Siltala awarded Sun Belt Conference Men's Golfer of the Week
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Adjusting the adjustments, Texas State spring football week two
Texas State graduate student infield Sara Vanderford (26) rushes to third base during the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Vanderford powers Texas State to series-clinching victory over Jaguars



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star