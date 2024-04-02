Bobcats skid continues with run-rule loss to #3 Texas A&M

Meg Boles Texas State senior pitcher Tony Robie (39) pitches the ball against #3 Texas A&M, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (15-14, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) dropped its fourth straight game at Bobcat Ballpark on Tuesday night to #3 Texas A&M University (26-3, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) 12-2 in seven innings.

It was a long night for the Bobcats, who were outplayed in all phases of the game and ultimately outlasted by the Aggies.

“[Texas A&M] was about as dominant as you can get; that’s why they’re number three in the country,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “[A&M] came in and won every facet of the game. It was just not a good night for the Bobcats.”

The Aggies set the tone against the Bobcats early, scoring three runs in the first inning. Texas A&M continued to score all night long as they hung 12 runs on 13 hits against the Bobcats pitching and were only held off the scoreboard in two of the seven innings of play.

Texas A&M junior outfielder Braden Montgomery was a major problem for the Bobcats on Tuesday night, reaching base four of the five times he stepped to the plate. Montgomery’s night was highlighted by his two-run home run in the first inning.

The only scoring for Texas State throughout the evening came on a solo home run from senior catcher August Ramirez and a wild pitch to plate junior infielder Aaron Lugo. The Bobcats’ best scoring chance came in the fourth inning when they loaded the bases with only one gone but failed to capitalize, leaving all three runners stranded.

On the mound for the Bobcats, senior pitcher Tony Robie got the start. Robie went 3.0 innings, giving up four earned runs. Despite the four runs, Robie had solid stuff on the mound and settled in well after the first frame. Robie was charged with the loss on Tuesday night, moving his record on the season to 2-2.

Texas State will attempt to snap its four game losing streak this weekend when they travel to West Virginia to take on Marshall University (9-18, 3-6 Sun Belt Conference) for a three game series.

The opening pitch of game one between Texas State and Marshall is set to be thrown at 5 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Jack Cook Field in Huntington, West Virginia.