Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard gathers with some players during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball continues to dance among the nation's top 25
April 2, 2024
Texas State softball celebrate its second win of the series against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball takeaways: Vanderford, Trahan and Earls shine in series versus South Alabama
April 2, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Cade Manning (9) prepares to bat during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways as Texas State baseball gets swept by Ragin' Cajuns
April 2, 2024
City prepares for safety ahead of total solar eclipse
April 2, 2024
Students must learn to care about San Marcos's natural areas
April 1, 2024
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the womens long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track and field claims national record and eight gold medals at Bobcat Invitational
April 1, 2024

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
April 2, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard gathers with some players during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball remains at #23 in ESPN’s Division One softball rankings following its 2-1 series victory over the University of South Alabama, bringing its overall record to 29-8 and Sun Belt Conference record to 7-2. As it stands, the Bobcats are second in the Sun Belt Conference behind Louisiana-Lafayette (24-13, 9-0 Sun Belt Conference).

Being ranked by ESPN has been exciting for Bobcat fans, and the national attention doesn’t stop there.

Additionally, Texas dropped from #17 to #18 in Softball America’s rankings and rose to #20 from #23 in D1 Softball’s rankings.

The Bobcats are now at #15 in the RPI rankings, compared to #12 just two days ago.

Texas State will look to continue climbing national ranks in a highly anticipated matchup against Baylor University (19-12, 3-9 Big 12 Conference) on Wednesday, Apr. 3, at 6 p.m.
