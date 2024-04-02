Texas State softball continues to dance among the nation’s top 25

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard gathers with some players during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball remains at #23 in ESPN’s Division One softball rankings following its 2-1 series victory over the University of South Alabama, bringing its overall record to 29-8 and Sun Belt Conference record to 7-2. As it stands, the Bobcats are second in the Sun Belt Conference behind Louisiana-Lafayette (24-13, 9-0 Sun Belt Conference).

Being ranked by ESPN has been exciting for Bobcat fans, and the national attention doesn’t stop there.

Additionally, Texas dropped from #17 to #18 in Softball America’s rankings and rose to #20 from #23 in D1 Softball’s rankings.

The Bobcats are now at #15 in the RPI rankings, compared to #12 just two days ago.

Texas State will look to continue climbing national ranks in a highly anticipated matchup against Baylor University (19-12, 3-9 Big 12 Conference) on Wednesday, Apr. 3, at 6 p.m.