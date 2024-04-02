64° San Marcos
Texas State softball Head Coach Ricci Woodard gathers with some players during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball takeaways: Vanderford, Trahan and Earls shine in series versus South Alabama

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
April 2, 2024
Texas+State+softball+celebrate+its+second+win+of+the+series+against+Penn+State%2C+Friday%2C+March+8%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State softball celebrate its second win of the series against Penn State, Friday, March 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

#23 Texas State softball (29-8, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference) earned the series victory over conference foe the University of South Alabama (18-14-1, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) two games to one last weekend.

The Bobcats outscored the Jaguars 16-6, winning 1-0 on Thursday and 13-3 on Friday before dropping the series finale by a score of 2-3 on Saturday. Here are three takeaways from Texas State’s solid weekend:

 

Sara Vanderford might be the best offensive player in program history

Graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford made Texas State history against South Alabama, becoming the all-time program leader in RBIs following a two-run single in the first inning on Friday, Mar. 29.

Making history wasn’t enough for Vanderford on Friday, as she added five more RBIs on a two-run homerun in the fifth and a three-run homerun in the seventh, bringing her career total to 171.

Even though she was hitless on Thursday and Saturday, Vanderford hit an impressive .333 with a .400 on-base percentage with two home runs and seven RBIs in the series against the Jaguars.

Vanderford now leads the program in both doubles and RBIs while remaining second in batting average and home runs. On the season, she is hitting a .349/.418/.679 slash line (batting average/ on-base percentage/ slugging percentage), and will look to continue her stellar final season.

 

Ciara Trahan can’t stop hitting

Junior outfielder Trahan notched the most hits among the Bobcats offense against South Alabama last weekend with six, including one double. Additionally, she was second in RBIs with four behind Vanderford’s seven.

As it currently stands, Trahan’s batting average sits at a high mark of .339, which is somehow only third among qualified Texas State hitters behind senior shortstop Hannah Earls and Vanderford.

Trahan isn’t a power hitter like Vanderford, but her ability to get on base has been a significant staple in the lineup, and last weekend demonstrated her value to the team.

 

Hannah Earls is a key player in the leadoff spot

The senior utility player seemingly doesn’t get the attention that Mullins, Vanderford, or even Trahan receive, but her role in the leadoff spot deserves the spotlight, especially after last weekend.

Earls went 4-10 with three walks and a run in Texas State’s series against the Jaguars last weekend. She currently leads all qualified Texas State batters in batting average with .357 and is second in on-base percentage behind Vanderford with .404.

Texas State will look to continue its winning ways in a highly anticipated matchup against #21 Baylor (19-12, 3-9 Big 12 Conference) on Wednesday.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Baylor is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April. 3, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
