Texas State softball drops series finale against South Alabama

Katherine Rea Texas State senior Hannah Earls (3) prepares to bat against the Appalachian State, Friday, March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

#23 Texas State softball (29-8, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference) dropped the series finale in Mobile, Alabama, to the University of South Alabama (18-14-1, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) 2-3 Saturday afternoon in walk-off fashion.

Despite the loss, the Bobcats clinched the series by winning the first two games.

South Alabama senior pitcher Olivia Lackie went the distance, allowing only one earned run in seven innings of work.

Lackie struck out five Bobcat batters and earned her 13th win of the season in an old-fashioned pitching duel, defeating senior pitcher and Division One softball win leader Jessica Mullins.

The Jaguars took the first lead of the game in the first inning on an RBI single from junior infielder Stephanie Gonzalez.

Texas State tied the game on an RBI fielder’s choice from senior utility J.J. Smith in the sixth inning and took the lead in the seventh inning on a throwing error from South Alabama senior infielder Marley Sims, allowing redshirt freshman second baseman Kamden Hutton to score.

Sims redeemed herself by tying the game with an RBI single and scoring the walk-off run on an RBI single from graduate student outfielder Mackenzie Brasher in the seventh.

Mullins was on the mound the entire game for the Bobcats, allowing three earned runs in 6 ⅔ innings, striking out nine.

Senior shortstop Hannah Earls stood out offensively, going 2-4 at the plate.

Texas State will look to return to the win column in a highly anticipated matchup against #21 Baylor (19-12, 3-9 Big 12 Conference) on Wednesday.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Baylor is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April. 3, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.