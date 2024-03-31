Bobcats woes against Ragin’ Cajuns continue, drop ninth-straight in series

73° San Marcos
Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
March 31, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) prepares to hit the ball against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (15-13, 4-5 Sun Belt conference) lost Saturday’s contest to the University of Louisiana–Lafayette (20-9, 8-1 Sun Belt Conference) by a final tally of 7-6 at Bobcat Ballpark.

Despite a late ninth-inning rally, the Bobcats couldn’t complete the comeback, resulting in a sweep at the hands of the Ragin’ Cajuns and their ninth consecutive loss in the series dating back to 2022.

“[It was] a really disappointing loss,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “Proud of [our] competitiveness, but we’re just not getting it done right now.”

Texas State jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after RBI singles from senior outfielder Kameron Weil and senior infielder Alec Patino. The score held until the fifth inning.

Louisiana-Lafayette got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning when junior outfielder Conor Higgs left the park with a solo home run and an RBI single from sophomore outfielder Caleb Stelly knotted the game at 2-2.

Senior catcher August Ramirez got the two runs back for Texas State in the bottom half of the fifth inning with a two-RBI single, giving the Bobcats a 4-2 advantage.

The sixth and seventh innings were scoreless for both squads, but Louisiana-Lafayette broke through in the eighth inning. The Ragin’ Cajuns plated five runs on three hits in the inning, leading to a 7-4 advantage that would hold into the ninth inning.

Texas State entered the ninth inning trailing by three, but RBI singles from Ramirez and sophomore catcher Rashawn Galloway cut the deficit to one with two outs. The Bobcats put both the tying and game-winning runs on base but ultimately could not cash in, leaving both stranded and ending the game.

On the mound for the Bobcats, senior Drayton Brown turned in a solid outing, tossing 4.1 innings while only giving up two runs on four hits. In the end, junior pitcher Matthew Tippie was charged with the loss.

Texas State will look to get back on track when #4 Texas A&M University (24-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) comes to San Marcos on Tuesday.

The first pitch between Texas State and Texas A&M is scheduled to be thrown at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
