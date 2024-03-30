Texas State softball continues climbing ranks in NCAA polls

Mandalyn Lewallen The Texas State softball team after the victory against Penn State, Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

This Tuesday, the Texas State softball team earned its ranking of #23 in week seven of ESPN’s Division One softball rankings.

This season, the Bobcats have been climbing up the ranks, earning the attention of fans and the NCAA. The NCAA Women’s Softball RPI ranking has Texas State placed at #12. The RPI, or ratings percentage index, is based on wins and losses as well as strength of schedule, explaining the difference in rankings.

Within 23 years at Texas State, Head Coach Ricci Woodard has worked hard to assist the Bobcats in entering the NCAA tournament 10 times, with hopes this season will mark the eleventh time.

Unfortunately, Sun Belt Conference softball teams are not often viewed very highly in the rankings, making Texas State an atypical inspiration for the conference they represent. The Bobcats remain 28-7 and 6-1 in conference play and aim to continue climbing the ranks as the season continues.