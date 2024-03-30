64° San Marcos
The Texas State softball team after the victory against Penn State, Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball continues climbing ranks in NCAA polls
March 30, 2024
Texas State junior pitcher Austin Eaton (40) pitches during the game against Houston in the Astros Foundation College Classic, Friday, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Bobcat bats go cold, fall to Ragin' Cajuns in game one of series
March 29, 2024
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
March 29, 2024
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
March 29, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
Opinion: Preventative scam workshops should be a priority
March 29, 2024
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) saves the ball from rolling out of bounds against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer intercepts international backline transfer
March 29, 2024

McKenna Ladson, Sports Contributor
March 30, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State softball team after the victory against Penn State, Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

This Tuesday, the Texas State softball team earned its ranking of #23 in week seven of ESPN’s Division One softball rankings. 

This season, the Bobcats have been climbing up the ranks, earning the attention of fans and the NCAA. The NCAA Women’s Softball RPI ranking has Texas State placed at #12. The RPI, or ratings percentage index, is based on wins and losses as well as strength of schedule, explaining the difference in rankings. 

Within 23 years at Texas State, Head Coach Ricci Woodard has worked hard to assist the Bobcats in entering the NCAA tournament 10 times, with hopes this season will mark the eleventh time.

Unfortunately, Sun Belt Conference softball teams are not often viewed very highly in the rankings, making Texas State an atypical inspiration for the conference they represent. The Bobcats remain 28-7 and 6-1 in conference play and aim to continue climbing the ranks as the season continues. 
Donate to The University Star