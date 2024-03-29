Bobcat bats go cold, fall to Ragin’ Cajuns in game one of series

78° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
In a low-scoring game, Texas State baseball (15-11, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) was defeated in the opener in a three-game series by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (18-8, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) Thursday evening at Bobcat Ballpark by a score of 4-1. The win marks the ninth consecutive for the Ragin Cajuns and moves them into first place in the Sun Belt Conference rankings. Making his seventh start of the season, redshirt junior pitcher Austin Eaton allowed two runs through 5.2 innings and recorded three strikeouts. “I thought [Eaton] threw the ball well,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “Its a good offense, and we held them to four runs.” It was yet another quiet game on the offensive side for the Bobcats, as they only scored one run while collecting five hits and leaving four runners on base altogether. Louisiana-Lafayette junior pitcher Andrew Hermann got the start on the mound, giving up four hits and an unearned run in 5.2 innings of work. Junior pitcher L.P. Langevin replaced Herrmann to pitch the final 3.1 innings, striking out six Bobcat batters to earn his second save of the season. “[Louisiana pitcher Andrew Herrmann] is different. Hes a lefty, he throws a lot of different speeds, a lot of funky stuff,” Head Coach Steven Trout said. “Sometimes I thought we were not having a great approach. With those guys [you’ve] got to take advantage of all your opportunities.” The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when an RBI double by junior infielder Daylan Pena allowed the Bobcats to score their only run. However, that lead didn’t last for long. In the top of the fifth, Louisiana’s junior outfielder, Conor Higgs, started the Cajuns’ scoring with a game-tying homer. In the top of the sixth, Louisiana’s sophomore infielder Lee Amedee hit an RBI double, making the score 2-1, before a pitching change for the Bobcats. After a fielding error, Amedee scored, making the lead 3-1. The score stayed the same until the top of the ninth arrived when Louisiana’s John Taylor executed a suicide squeeze bunt for a 4-1 cushion. The Bobcats went on to have all three batters strike out in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory for the Ragin Cajuns. Texas State will look to even the series in the second game of the series. The opening pitch for game two between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Bobcat bats go cold, fall to Ragin' Cajuns in game one of series
March 29, 2024
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
March 29, 2024
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
March 29, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
Opinion: Preventative scam workshops should be a priority
March 29, 2024
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) saves the ball from rolling out of bounds against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer intercepts international backline transfer
March 29, 2024
Texas State senior utility JJ Smith (25) hits the ball during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball takes game one in the battle of the cats
March 28, 2024

Bobcat bats go cold, fall to Ragin’ Cajuns in game one of series

Jude Botello, Sports Contributor
March 29, 2024
In+a+low-scoring+game%2C+Texas+State+baseball+%2815-11%2C+4-3+Sun+Belt+Conference%29+was+defeated+in+the+opener+in+a+three-game+series+by+the+University+of+Louisiana+at+Lafayette+%2818-8%2C+6-1+Sun+Belt+Conference%29+Thursday+evening+at+Bobcat+Ballpark+by+a+score+of+4-1.%0A%0AThe+win+marks+the+ninth+consecutive+for+the+Ragin+Cajuns+and+moves+them+into+first+place+in+the+Sun+Belt+Conference+rankings.%0A%0AMaking+his+seventh+start+of+the+season%2C+redshirt+junior+pitcher+Austin+Eaton+allowed+two+runs+through+5.2+innings+and+recorded+three+strikeouts.%0A%0A%E2%80%9CI+thought+%5BEaton%5D+threw+the+ball+well%2C%E2%80%9D+Texas+State+Head+Coach+Steven+Trout+said.+%E2%80%9CIts+a+good+offense%2C+and+we+held+them+to+four+runs.%E2%80%9D%0A%0AIt+was+yet+another+quiet+game+on+the+offensive+side+for+the+Bobcats%2C+as+they+only+scored+one+run+while+collecting+five+hits+and+leaving+four+runners+on+base+altogether.%0A%0ALouisiana-Lafayette+junior+pitcher+Andrew+Hermann+got+the+start+on+the+mound%2C+giving+up+four+hits+and+an+unearned+run+in+5.2+innings+of+work.+%0AJunior+pitcher+L.P.+Langevin+replaced+Herrmann+to+pitch+the+final+3.1+innings%2C+striking+out+six+Bobcat+batters+to+earn+his+second+save+of+the+season.%0A%0A%E2%80%9C%5BLouisiana+pitcher+Andrew+Herrmann%5D+is+different.+Hes+a+lefty%2C+he+throws+a+lot+of+different+speeds%2C+a+lot+of+funky+stuff%2C%E2%80%9D+Head+Coach+Steven+Trout+said.+%E2%80%9CSometimes+I+thought+we+were+not+having+a+great+approach.+With+those+guys+%5Byou%E2%80%99ve%5D+got+to+take+advantage+of+all+your+opportunities.%E2%80%9D%0A%0AThe+game+was+scoreless+until+the+bottom+of+the+fourth+when+an+RBI+double+by+junior+infielder+Daylan+Pena+allowed+the+Bobcats+to+score+their+only+run.%0A%0AHowever%2C+that+lead+didn%E2%80%99t+last+for+long.+In+the+top+of+the+fifth%2C+Louisiana%E2%80%99s+junior+outfielder%2C+Conor+Higgs%2C+started+the+Cajuns%E2%80%99+scoring+with+a+game-tying+homer.+In+the+top+of+the+sixth%2C+Louisiana%E2%80%99s+sophomore+infielder+Lee+Amedee+hit+an+RBI+double%2C+making+the+score+2-1%2C+before+a+pitching+change+for+the+Bobcats.+After+a+fielding+error%2C+Amedee+scored%2C+making+the+lead+3-1.%0A%0AThe+score+stayed+the+same+until+the+top+of+the+ninth+arrived+when+Louisiana%E2%80%99s+John+Taylor+executed+a+suicide+squeeze+bunt+for+a+4-1+cushion.+The+Bobcats+went+on+to+have+all+three+batters+strike+out+in+the+bottom+of+the+ninth+to+secure+the+victory+for+the+Ragin+Cajuns.+%0A%0ATexas+State+will+look+to+even+the+series+in+the+second+game+of+the+series.%0A%0AThe+opening+pitch+for+game+two+between+Texas+State+and+Louisiana-Lafayette+is+scheduled+for+6+p.m.+Friday%2C+Mar.+29%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.+The+game+will+be+available+to+stream+on+ESPN%2B.
Kobe Arriaga
In a low-scoring game, Texas State baseball (15-11, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) was defeated in the opener in a three-game series by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (18-8, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) Thursday evening at Bobcat Ballpark by a score of 4-1. The win marks the ninth consecutive for the Ragin’ Cajuns and moves them into first place in the Sun Belt Conference rankings. Making his seventh start of the season, redshirt junior pitcher Austin Eaton allowed two runs through 5.2 innings and recorded three strikeouts. “I thought [Eaton] threw the ball well,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “It’s a good offense, and we held them to four runs.” It was yet another quiet game on the offensive side for the Bobcats, as they only scored one run while collecting five hits and leaving four runners on base altogether. Louisiana-Lafayette junior pitcher Andrew Hermann got the start on the mound, giving up four hits and an unearned run in 5.2 innings of work. Junior pitcher L.P. Langevin replaced Herrmann to pitch the final 3.1 innings, striking out six Bobcat batters to earn his second save of the season. “[Louisiana pitcher Andrew Herrmann] is different. He’s a lefty, he throws a lot of different speeds, a lot of funky stuff,” Head Coach Steven Trout said. “Sometimes I thought we were not having a great approach. With those guys [you’ve] got to take advantage of all your opportunities.” The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when an RBI double by junior infielder Daylan Pena allowed the Bobcats to score their only run. However, that lead didn’t last for long. In the top of the fifth, Louisiana’s junior outfielder, Conor Higgs, started the Cajuns’ scoring with a game-tying homer. In the top of the sixth, Louisiana’s sophomore infielder Lee Amedee hit an RBI double, making the score 2-1, before a pitching change for the Bobcats. After a fielding error, Amedee scored, making the lead 3-1. The score stayed the same until the top of the ninth arrived when Louisiana’s John Taylor executed a suicide squeeze bunt for a 4-1 cushion. The Bobcats went on to have all three batters strike out in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Texas State will look to even the series in the second game of the series. The opening pitch for game two between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

In a low-scoring game, Texas State baseball (15-11, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) was defeated in the opener in a three-game series by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (18-8, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) Thursday evening at Bobcat Ballpark by a score of 4-1.

The win marks the ninth consecutive for the Ragin’ Cajuns and moves them into first place in the Sun Belt Conference rankings.

Making his seventh start of the season, Texas State redshirt junior pitcher Austin Eaton allowed two runs through 5.2 innings and recorded three strikeouts.

“I thought [Eaton] threw the ball well,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “It’s a good offense, and we held them to four runs.”

It was yet another quiet game on the offensive side for the Bobcats, as they only scored one run while collecting five hits and leaving four runners on base altogether.

Louisiana-Lafayette junior pitcher Andrew Hermann got the start on the mound, giving up four hits and an unearned run in 5.2 innings of work.

Junior pitcher L.P. Langevin replaced Herrmann to pitch the final 3.1 innings, striking out six Bobcat batters en route to his second save of the season.

“[Louisiana pitcher Andrew Herrmann] is different. He’s a lefty, he throws a lot of different speeds, a lot of funky stuff,” Head Coach Steven Trout said. “Sometimes I thought we were not having a great approach. With those guys [you’ve] got to take advantage of all your opportunities.”

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when an RBI double by junior infielder Daylan Pena allowed the Bobcats to score their only run.

However, that lead didn’t last for long. In the top of the fifth, Louisiana’s junior outfielder, Conor Higgs, started the Ragin’ Cajuns’ scoring with a game-tying homer. In the top of the sixth, Louisiana’s sophomore infielder Lee Amedee hit an RBI double, making the score 2-1, before a pitching change for the Bobcats. After a fielding error, Amedee scored, making the lead 3-1.

The score stayed the same until the top of the ninth arrived when Louisiana’s John Taylor executed a suicide squeeze bunt for a 4-1 cushion. The Bobcats went on to have all three batters strike out in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Texas State will look to even the series in the second game of the series.

The opening pitch for game two between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Mar. 29, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
The Texas State baseball team gather together before the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball: Three takeaways as the Bobcats continue conference play
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball extends winning streak with mid-week win over Vaqueros
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) hits the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
James Madison denies Bobcat sweep by winning final game of series
Texas State sophomore pitcher Sam Hall (36) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 17, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats topple Dukes in game two to clinch series
Texas State sophomore pitcher Cameron OBanan (15) pitches the ball against Houston Christian, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball adapts to the modern era with new technology
Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford (27) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State's bats burst in commanding victory over James Madison
More in features
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Illustration by Devon Crew
Opinion: Preventative scam workshops should be a priority
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) saves the ball from rolling out of bounds against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer intercepts international backline transfer
Texas State senior utility JJ Smith (25) hits the ball during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball takes game one in the battle of the cats
Aidan Poole with three of her athletic training assistants before the softball game versus Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
First female sports medicine director serves as role model
More in Sports
Texas State senior Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Appalachian State, Friday, March. 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats extend win streak to five with road victory over Bearkats
The Texas State softball team celebrates its victory over Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's sweep against Appalachian State
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon forehands the ball during her match at the TXST Fall Invite, Sept. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Women's tennis victorious in back-and-forth affair with James Madison
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
New tailored roster unveiled as spring practice begins
Texas State senior shortstop Hannah Earls (3) prepares to bat against Appalachian State, Friday March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins dominates as Bobcats break out the brooms against Mountaineers
Texas State graduate student sprinter Kashawn Baptiste competes in the mens 400-meter dash event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March. 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track and field dominate Charles Austin Classic with 19 gold medals



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star