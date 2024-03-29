Texas State softball takes game one in the battle of the cats

55° San Marcos
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
March 28, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior utility JJ Smith (25) hits the ball during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

#23 Texas State softball (28-7, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) narrowly defeated the Univerity of South Alabama (17-12-1, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) behind a one-hitter from senior pitcher Jessica Mullins Thursday evening at Jaguar Field in Mobile, Alabama by a score of 1-0.

This marks the sixth consecutive win for the Bobcats, who were recently moved into the D1Softball.com top-25 national rankings. Texas State’s only Sun Belt loss came from James Madison University.

Mullins had the start on the mound for Texas State and shut out the Jaguars through a complete game, allowing one hit and striking out five batters.

Meanwhile, South Alabama’s senior pitcher Olivia Lackie became the second Jaguar in history to surpass 700 strikeouts.

Texas State senior infielder Hannah Earls ran the team with Mullins, keeping her form at the top of the batting average column, going two-for-three at home plate with a walk.

Defensively, Earls kept runners off with close plays from shortstop, and sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar executed from behind the dish with an inning-ending throw to second base in the second inning.

The game’s lone run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning when Texas State junior outfielder Ciara Trahan delivered an RBI single to bring home redshirt freshman utility Kamden Hutton, giving the Bobcats the lead and, ultimately, the win. 

The Bobcats will look to clinch the series in the second game on Saturday. 

The opening pitch between in the second game between Texas State and South Alabama is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Jaguar Field in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
