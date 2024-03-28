Texas State baseball extends winning streak with mid-week win over Vaqueros

Meg Boles Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

It was another chilly night in Slam Marcos, but Texas State baseball’s (15-10, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) offense did not seem to mind as it steamrolled the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley (12-11, 2-4, Western Athletic Conference) in a 12-6 victory at Bobcat Ballpark.

The offense got started rather quickly for Texas State after a double from senior infielder Davis Powell in the first inning. The Bobcats then showed their offense’s dynamic potential, drawing four walks to build a 6-0 lead in the first inning.

Senior utility Alec Patino showcased his prowess at the plate, leading the Bobcats with a double and three RBIs, a performance that played a crucial role in the team’s victory.

Senior pitcher Tony Robie started on the mound for the Bobcats and dominated, allowing just two hits in his four innings of work. Senior pitcher Otto Wofford got the win.

“We didn’t tell [Robie] today that he was starting,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “So, kind of a different mindset for him, and he came out and did exactly what Tony Robie can do.”

This was another recent game without freshman infielder Ryne Farber in the lineup. Farber has the second-best Bobcat batting average.

“He’s going through an injury right now,” Trout said. “We hope to have an update soon.”

Farber, the freshman who has greatly produced for the top of the Bobcats’ batting order, only had one at-bat this past weekend at James Madison University and did not dress out tonight.

The Bobcats look to carry their momentum into this weekend as they welcome Sun Belt rival Louisiana-Lafayette (17-8, 12-4 Sun Belt Conference) to Bobcat Ballpark for a three-game series beginning on Thursday.

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.