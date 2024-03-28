73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball extends winning streak with mid-week win over Vaqueros
March 28, 2024
Texas State Fall 2021 graduates stand before the start of the commencement ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Strahan Arena.
Black graduation rates lowest among TXST students
March 28, 2024
Texas State students Marina De la Cruz (Left) and Sophie Reels (Right) rehearse, Nov. 20, 2023, in the Music Building.
Guitar professor Mark Cruz strikes a chord as festival director
March 28, 2024
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court welcomes new fire marshal, receives concerns about Senate Bill 4
March 27, 2024
New STEM building approved for construction
New STEM building approved for construction
March 27, 2024
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Opinion: Mandatory shuttle fees are not fair to students
March 27, 2024

Texas State baseball extends winning streak with mid-week win over Vaqueros

James Vaughn, Sports Contributor
March 28, 2024
Texas+State+senior+center+fielder+Kameron+Weil+%2811%29+slides+into+home+base%2C+Tuesday%2C+March+19%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.+
Meg Boles
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

It was another chilly night in Slam Marcos, but Texas State baseball’s (15-10, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) offense did not seem to mind as it steamrolled the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley (12-11, 2-4, Western Athletic Conference) in a 12-6 victory at Bobcat Ballpark.

The offense got started rather quickly for Texas State after a double from senior infielder Davis Powell in the first inning. The Bobcats then showed their offense’s dynamic potential, drawing four walks to build a 6-0 lead in the first inning.

Senior utility Alec Patino showcased his prowess at the plate, leading the Bobcats with a double and three RBIs, a performance that played a crucial role in the team’s victory.

Senior pitcher Tony Robie started on the mound for the Bobcats and dominated, allowing just two hits in his four innings of work. Senior pitcher Otto Wofford got the win.

“We didn’t tell [Robie] today that he was starting,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “So, kind of a different mindset for him, and he came out and did exactly what Tony Robie can do.”

This was another recent game without freshman infielder Ryne Farber in the lineup. Farber has the second-best Bobcat batting average.

“He’s going through an injury right now,” Trout said. “We hope to have an update soon.”

Farber, the freshman who has greatly produced for the top of the Bobcats’ batting order, only had one at-bat this past weekend at James Madison University and did not dress out tonight.

The Bobcats look to carry their momentum into this weekend as they welcome Sun Belt rival Louisiana-Lafayette (17-8, 12-4 Sun Belt Conference) to Bobcat Ballpark for a three-game series beginning on Thursday.

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) hits the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
James Madison denies Bobcat sweep by winning final game of series
Texas State sophomore pitcher Sam Hall (36) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 17, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats topple Dukes in game two to clinch series
Texas State sophomore pitcher Cameron OBanan (15) pitches the ball against Houston Christian, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball adapts to the modern era with new technology
Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford (27) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State's bats burst in commanding victory over James Madison
Texas State redshirt senior outfielder Cameron Thompson (4) prepares to bat during the game against Sam Houston, Sunday, March. 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat coaches value homegrown talent over portal transfers
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats outlast Roadrunners in I-35 slugfest
More in features
Texas State Fall 2021 graduates stand before the start of the commencement ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Strahan Arena.
Black graduation rates lowest among TXST students
Texas State students Marina De la Cruz (Left) and Sophie Reels (Right) rehearse, Nov. 20, 2023, in the Music Building.
Guitar professor Mark Cruz strikes a chord as festival director
New STEM building approved for construction
New STEM building approved for construction
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Opinion: Mandatory shuttle fees are not fair to students
Price Center committee member Margaret Adie stands in front of her artwork, Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Price Center.
Exhibit highlights artists for Women’s History Month
Texas State senior Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Appalachian State, Friday, March. 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats extend win streak to five with road victory over Bearkats
More in Sports
The Texas State softball team celebrates its victory over Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's sweep against Appalachian State
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon forehands the ball during her match at the TXST Fall Invite, Sept. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Women's tennis victorious in back-and-forth affair with James Madison
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
New tailored roster unveiled as spring practice begins
Texas State senior shortstop Hannah Earls (3) prepares to bat against Appalachian State, Friday March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins dominates as Bobcats break out the brooms against Mountaineers
Texas State graduate student sprinter Kashawn Baptiste competes in the mens 400-meter dash event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March. 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track and field dominate Charles Austin Classic with 19 gold medals
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf finishes eighth at Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star