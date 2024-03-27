Bobcats extend win streak to five with road victory over Bearkats

Katherine Rea Texas State senior Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Appalachian State, Friday, March. 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

A late seventh-inning push put #23 Texas State softball (27-7, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) past Sam Houston State University (12-20, 1-8 Conference USA) 6-4 Tuesday evening at Bearkat Softball Complex in Huntsville, Texas.

The Bobcats have now won five in a row, including 13 of their last 14 games, and have only suffered two losses during the month of March.

Texas State opened the game with two quick runs in the top of the first inning off an RBI single from senior outfielder Piper Randolph to drive in junior outfielder Ciara Trahan. Randolph scored later in the inning to account for the second run.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins started in the circle for the Bobcats, allowing four runs, one earned, on six hits, two walks and five strikeouts in six and 1/3 innings.

All four runs were given up while Mullins was on the mound in the bottom of the second inning. They were caused by two Bobcat errors and a wild pitch, which left Texas State playing from behind until the seventh inning.

Sophomore infielder Katarina Zarate collected both of her RBIs in the top of the seventh inning on a single to shortstop, bringing home senior outfielder Anna Jones and graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford to regain the lead and solidify the win.

Sam Houston State started the game with senior pitcher Mika Vento. Vento pitched six innings, allowing seven hits, four runs, three earned, four walks and four strikeouts.

Vento did enough to keep the Bearkats in the game until freshman pitcher Abigal Young came in to pitch the seventh inning, where she blew the save opportunity.

Texas State will look to keep its winning streak alive this weekend in a three-game series against conference opponent the University of South Alabama (17-11-1, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference).

The first pitch in the first game between Texas State and South Alabama is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Jaguar Field in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.