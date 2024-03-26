69° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Texas State softball team celebrates its victory over Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's sweep against Appalachian State
March 26, 2024
Local residents take a stroll through Purgatory Creek Park, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in San Marcos.
San Marcos closes four trails for endangered bird
March 26, 2024
Panelists (From Left to Right) Cynthia Hernandez, Zenarae Antoine, Bobbie Garza-Hernandez and Jessica Gendron speak at Embracing Your Power, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in LBJ Student Center Ballroom.
Female leaders in San Marcos share their paths to success
March 25, 2024
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon forehands the ball during her match at the TXST Fall Invite, Sept. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Women's tennis victorious in back-and-forth affair with James Madison
March 25, 2024
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
New tailored roster unveiled as spring practice begins
March 25, 2024
Texas State senior shortstop Hannah Earls (3) prepares to bat against Appalachian State, Friday March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins dominates as Bobcats break out the brooms against Mountaineers
March 25, 2024

Three takeaways from Texas State softball’s sweep against Appalachian State

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
March 26, 2024
The+Texas+State+softball+team+celebrates+its+victory+over+Texas+A%26M%2C+Wednesday%2C+March.+20%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.+
Mandalyn Lewallen
The Texas State softball team celebrates its victory over Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (26-7, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) brought out the brooms last weekend, sweeping conference rival Appalachian State University (15-13, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) in three games.

The Bobcats held the Mountaineers scoreless all series, winning 6-0 on Friday, 11-0 on Saturday, and 1-0 on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from Texas State’s impressive weekend:

 

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins might be the best pitcher in the country

 

With how dominant Mullins has been in her collegiate career, it’s no surprise that she’s performing the way she is in 2024. She is among the NCAA Division One leaders for various statistics, including ranking first in wins and innings pitched with 16 and 118.1, ninth in ERA with 0.83, and tenth in strikeouts with 112.

Mullins further established her legacy by winning Sun Belt Player of the Week last week, her fourth time receiving the honor this season. In addition to pitching a solid game against Texas A&M last Wednesday, Mullins hurled two complete game shutouts against the Mountaineers on Friday and Sunday. In 14 innings last weekend, Mullins allowed six hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

 

The Bobcats’ offense is to be reckoned with

 

Although the Texas State offense only scored one run in Sunday’s victory, it scored 18 runs in the series against Appalachian State. For a team known for its stellar pitching, the offense also deserves recognition.

Graduate student third baseman Sara Vanderford reached a new milestone in game two of the series, tying the all-time program RBI record with 164 on her program-leading 65th career double. Vanderford continues to be the centerpiece of the Bobcats’ offense, with her slash line currently sitting at .351/.417/.660 after a three-hit weekend.

Besides Vanderford, players with key offensive performances this past weekend include senior center fielder Piper Randolph, who had four hits, including a double and three RBIs, senior shortstop Hannah Earls, and sophomore second baseman Katarina Zarate, who each notched three hits.

 

Freshman pitcher Madison Azua is the real deal

 

With Mullins being a senior, the future of the pitching staff is up in the air, potentially causing anxiety to those involved with the team. Luckily, Azua has likely eased the nerves of many with how she has been performing thus far in her first collegiate season, posting a 2.01 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 45.1 innings pitched.

After a tough outing against the University of Texas at El Paso on March 1, in which she allowed five runs in 3.1 innings, Azua has stepped up her game, allowing only one run in 9.1 innings since then. She pitched four shutout innings in the run-rule victory over the Mountaineers on Saturday, letting up four hits and zero walks with three strikeouts.

Texas State will look to bring their win streak to five in a matchup against Sam Houston University on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Huntsville, Texas.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Local residents take a stroll through Purgatory Creek Park, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in San Marcos.
San Marcos closes four trails for endangered bird
Panelists (From Left to Right) Cynthia Hernandez, Zenarae Antoine, Bobbie Garza-Hernandez and Jessica Gendron speak at Embracing Your Power, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in LBJ Student Center Ballroom.
Female leaders in San Marcos share their paths to success
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon forehands the ball during her match at the TXST Fall Invite, Sept. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Women's tennis victorious in back-and-forth affair with James Madison
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
New tailored roster unveiled as spring practice begins
Texas State senior shortstop Hannah Earls (3) prepares to bat against Appalachian State, Friday March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins dominates as Bobcats break out the brooms against Mountaineers
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) hits the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
James Madison denies Bobcat sweep by winning final game of series
More in softball
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat against Appalachian State, Friday, March. 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Early-game hit parade leads to run rule win over Appalachian State
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats kick off alumni weekend with shutout victory over Mountaineers
Texas State redshirt senior outfielder Cameron Thompson (4) prepares to bat during the game against Sam Houston, Sunday, March. 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat coaches value homegrown talent over portal transfers
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats send #14 Aggies packing with walk-off victory
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Penn State Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats clinch series against Dukes with game two victory
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) gets ready to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats open conference play with win over James Madison
More in Sports
Texas State graduate student sprinter Kashawn Baptiste competes in the mens 400-meter dash event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March. 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track and field dominate Charles Austin Classic with 19 gold medals
Texas State sophomore pitcher Sam Hall (36) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 17, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats topple Dukes in game two to clinch series
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf finishes eighth at Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational
Texas State sophomore pitcher Cameron OBanan (15) pitches the ball against Houston Christian, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball adapts to the modern era with new technology
Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford (27) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State's bats burst in commanding victory over James Madison
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats outlast Roadrunners in I-35 slugfest



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star