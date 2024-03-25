Mullins dominates as Bobcats break out the brooms against Mountaineers

55° San Marcos
Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
March 25, 2024
Katherine Rea
Texas State senior shortstop Hannah Earls (3) prepares to bat against Appalachian State, Friday March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins threw a complete game shutout as Texas State softball (26-7, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) defeated conference rival Appalachian State University (15-13, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) 1-0 to complete the sweep at Bobcat Softball Stadium Sunday afternoon, capping off a perfect alumni weekend.

Appalachian State failed to score a run the entire series.

“When the other team doesn’t score any runs, you have a good chance to win,” Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “Our pitching staff did a really good job this weekend.”

Mullins’ shutout was her fifth of the season. Her ERA is now 0.88, and she leads NCAA Division 1 softball in innings pitched with 118.1.
The Bobcats’ lone run came in the third inning on an RBI double from junior left fielder Ciara Trahan.

The Mountaineers threatened to score multiple times, but stellar defense aided Mullins in preventing anyone from crossing home plate.

“My defense helped me out a lot,” Mullins said. “I love that they can have my back just as much as I have theirs.”

In the top of the third inning, a Mountaineer runner was on second base with one out. A line drive from Appalachian State senior right fielder Kayt Houston deflected off graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford’s glove, setting up a diving catch from senior shortstop Hannah Earls, who then threw the ball to sophomore second baseman Katarina Zarate to get the double play to escape the inning.

The Bobcats got on base six times, collecting a hit from Trahan, Vanderford, sophomore second baseman Katarina Zarate, two from senior shortstop Hannah Earls and a walk from senior center fielder Piper Randolph.

Freshman shortstop Grace Barrett stood out offensively for the Mountaineers, collecting two hits in three at-bats.

Appalachian State senior pitcher Delani Buckner did everything to deserve the win on the mound, allowing one run and five hits in six innings pitched. Still, Mullins ensured that the Bobcat faithful would be happy on Sunday as Buckner suffered the loss.

The Bobcats have won 12 of the last 13 games and are second in the Sun Belt Conference standings behind the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (21-13, 6-0 Sun Belt Conference).

Texas State will look to extend its win streak to five in a road matchup against Sam Houston State (12-19, 1-8 Conference USA) on Tuesday.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Sam Houston State is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, March. 26, at Bearkat Softball Complex in Huntsville, Texas.
Donate to The University Star