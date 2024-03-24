James Madison denies Bobcat sweep by winning final game of series

Meg Boles Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) hits the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (14-10, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) dropped game three of its weekend series against James Madison University (14-10, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) 7-5 Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Baseball Stadium, disallowing a Bobcat sweep.

Despite the loss, the Bobcats won the series against the Dukes.

This game marks the Bobcats’ second conference loss this year and their second win against James Madison University. The Bobcats lead the all-time series 2-1 after this weekend’s three games.

Senior pitcher Drayton Brown got the start and the loss on the mound for the Bobcats, allowing one hit, three walks and three runs in two full innings. Five other Bobcats saw the mound as the Dukes tacked on four more runs.

Junior infielder Aaron Lugo led Texas State’s offense with two hits and three RBIs. Bobcat bats threatened to mount a comeback by providing four runs in the seventh inning, but couldn’t string together enough for the win.

James Madison scored early with three runs in the first inning. It was a team effort from the Dukes as four recorded RBIs and seven recorded hits.

The Bobcats will look to regroup in a non-conference matchup against the University of Texas–– Rio Grande Valley before hosting Louisiana-Lafayette in a three-game series.

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and UTRG is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March. 26, at Bobcat Ballpark.