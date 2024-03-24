66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) hits the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
James Madison denies Bobcat sweep by winning final game of series
March 24, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Kashawn Baptiste competes in the mens 400-meter dash event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March. 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track and field dominate Charles Austin Classic with 19 gold medals
March 24, 2024
Texas State sophomore pitcher Sam Hall (36) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 17, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats topple Dukes in game two to clinch series
March 24, 2024
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf finishes eighth at Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational
March 24, 2024
Founders of SMTX project Brooke Spruiell (Left), Tiffany Harris (Center) and Heather Demere (Right) with the sculpture, Monday, March 4, 2024, in San Marcos.
Leadership San Marcos gives back with sculpture
March 24, 2024
Texas State sophomore pitcher Cameron OBanan (15) pitches the ball against Houston Christian, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball adapts to the modern era with new technology
March 23, 2024

James Madison denies Bobcat sweep by winning final game of series

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
March 24, 2024
Texas+State+senior+center+fielder+Kameron+Weil+%2811%29+hits+the+ball+during+the+game+against+UTSA%2C+Tuesday%2C+March.+19%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.+
Meg Boles
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) hits the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (14-10, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) dropped game three of its weekend series against James Madison University (14-10, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) 7-5 Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Baseball Stadium, disallowing a Bobcat sweep.

Despite the loss, the Bobcats won the series against the Dukes.

This game marks the Bobcats’ second conference loss this year and their second win against James Madison University. The Bobcats lead the all-time series 2-1 after this weekend’s three games.

Senior pitcher Drayton Brown got the start and the loss on the mound for the Bobcats, allowing one hit, three walks and three runs in two full innings. Five other Bobcats saw the mound as the Dukes tacked on four more runs.

Junior infielder Aaron Lugo led Texas State’s offense with two hits and three RBIs. Bobcat bats threatened to mount a comeback by providing four runs in the seventh inning, but couldn’t string together enough for the win.

James Madison scored early with three runs in the first inning. It was a team effort from the Dukes as four recorded RBIs and seven recorded hits.

The Bobcats will look to regroup in a non-conference matchup against the University of Texas–– Rio Grande Valley before hosting Louisiana-Lafayette in a three-game series.

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and UTRG is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March. 26, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State sophomore pitcher Sam Hall (36) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 17, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats topple Dukes in game two to clinch series
Texas State sophomore pitcher Cameron OBanan (15) pitches the ball against Houston Christian, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball adapts to the modern era with new technology
Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford (27) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State's bats burst in commanding victory over James Madison
Texas State redshirt senior outfielder Cameron Thompson (4) prepares to bat during the game against Sam Houston, Sunday, March. 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat coaches value homegrown talent over portal transfers
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats outlast Roadrunners in I-35 slugfest
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates making it to third base, Saturday, March. 17, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State drops the series finale to Appalachian State
More in features
Texas State graduate student sprinter Kashawn Baptiste competes in the mens 400-meter dash event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March. 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track and field dominate Charles Austin Classic with 19 gold medals
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf finishes eighth at Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational
Founders of SMTX project Brooke Spruiell (Left), Tiffany Harris (Center) and Heather Demere (Right) with the sculpture, Monday, March 4, 2024, in San Marcos.
Leadership San Marcos gives back with sculpture
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat against Appalachian State, Friday, March. 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Early-game hit parade leads to run rule win over Appalachian State
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats kick off alumni weekend with shutout victory over Mountaineers
logo
Hays County primary election sees 19% voter turnout
More in Sports
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats send #14 Aggies packing with walk-off victory
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Pena named Sun Belt Player of the Week
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Texas State track and field open outdoor season with five first-place finishes at UTSA Invitational
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) dribbles around his defender during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Trio of men's basketball players enter transfer portal
Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) dribbles past her defender in the game against Southern Miss, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
TXST female athletes reflect on Women's History Month
Texas State senior pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) pitches the ball during the game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Filling Wells' shoes: Who's up next in the Bobcat's pitching staff?



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star