Bobcats topple Dukes in game two to clinch series

Meg Boles Texas State sophomore pitcher Sam Hall (36) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 17, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

The James Madison University campus is probably in good spirits after its basketball team upset the University of Wisconsin in the March Madness tournament on Friday by a score of 72-61, but Texas State baseball (14-9, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) made sure that Dukes sports fanatics weren’t too happy this weekend.

A complete game gem from sophomore pitcher Sam Hall and an explosive performance from the Texas State offense led the Bobcats to an 8-1 series-clinching victory over conference rival James Madison University (13-10, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) at Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial park in Harrisonburg, Virginia on Saturday.

Hall struck out seven as he threw the first complete game for Texas State since now-Orioles prospect Levi Wells accomplished the feat on April 14, 2023.

“They were getting out early in the counts, so I didn’t feel like I had to do too much,” Hall said. “Not easy, but I got the job done.”

All but one of Texas State’s starting batters notched a hit, as sophomore designated hitter Rashawn Galloway stood out, collecting three hits and two RBIs.

Senior outfielder Kameron Weil, redshirt senior catcher August Ramirez, sophomore infielder Chase Mora, and junior infielder Aaron Lugo all notched two hits apiece, with one of Lugo’s being a home run into the opposite field.

Lugo drove in the game’s first two runs, the first coming on a sacrifice fly in the first and the second coming on a solo shot in the third.

The Bobcats increased their lead to 4-0 in the fourth on an RBI double from Galloway and a throwing error by JMU sophomore Wyatt Peifer.

The game was put further out of reach in the seventh inning after a two-RBI double from Ramirez, an RBI single from Mora and a sacrifice fly from Galloway increased Texas State’s run total to eight.

James Madison’s only run came in the fifth inning on an RBI double from junior catcher Jason Schiavone.

Max Kuhle took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs, two earned, on eight hits and three walks.

Texas State now leads the Sun Belt Conference with a record of 4-1, tied with Southern Mississippi University and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Bobcats will go for the sweep against James Madison on Sunday. Senior pitcher Drayton Brown is expected to make the start on the mound for the Bobcats.

The first pitch for the third game of the series between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, March 24, at Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.