66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) hits the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
James Madison denies Bobcat sweep by winning final game of series
March 24, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Kashawn Baptiste competes in the mens 400-meter dash event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March. 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track and field dominate Charles Austin Classic with 19 gold medals
March 24, 2024
Texas State sophomore pitcher Sam Hall (36) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 17, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats topple Dukes in game two to clinch series
March 24, 2024
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf finishes eighth at Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational
March 24, 2024
Founders of SMTX project Brooke Spruiell (Left), Tiffany Harris (Center) and Heather Demere (Right) with the sculpture, Monday, March 4, 2024, in San Marcos.
Leadership San Marcos gives back with sculpture
March 24, 2024
Texas State sophomore pitcher Cameron OBanan (15) pitches the ball against Houston Christian, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball adapts to the modern era with new technology
March 23, 2024

Bobcats topple Dukes in game two to clinch series

Jackson Kruse, Sports Reporter
March 24, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+pitcher+Sam+Hall+%2836%29+pitches+the+ball%2C+Saturday%2C+March+17%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.
Meg Boles
Texas State sophomore pitcher Sam Hall (36) pitches the ball, Saturday, March 17, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

The James Madison University campus is probably in good spirits after its basketball team upset the University of Wisconsin in the March Madness tournament on Friday by a score of 72-61, but Texas State baseball (14-9, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) made sure that Dukes sports fanatics weren’t too happy this weekend.

A complete game gem from sophomore pitcher Sam Hall and an explosive performance from the Texas State offense led the Bobcats to an 8-1 series-clinching victory over conference rival James Madison University (13-10, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) at Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial park in Harrisonburg, Virginia on Saturday.

Hall struck out seven as he threw the first complete game for Texas State since now-Orioles prospect Levi Wells accomplished the feat on April 14, 2023.

“They were getting out early in the counts, so I didn’t feel like I had to do too much,” Hall said. “Not easy, but I got the job done.”
All but one of Texas State’s starting batters notched a hit, as sophomore designated hitter Rashawn Galloway stood out, collecting three hits and two RBIs.

Senior outfielder Kameron Weil, redshirt senior catcher August Ramirez, sophomore infielder Chase Mora, and junior infielder Aaron Lugo all notched two hits apiece, with one of Lugo’s being a home run into the opposite field.

Lugo drove in the game’s first two runs, the first coming on a sacrifice fly in the first and the second coming on a solo shot in the third.

The Bobcats increased their lead to 4-0 in the fourth on an RBI double from Galloway and a throwing error by JMU sophomore Wyatt Peifer.

The game was put further out of reach in the seventh inning after a two-RBI double from Ramirez, an RBI single from Mora and a sacrifice fly from Galloway increased Texas State’s run total to eight.

James Madison’s only run came in the fifth inning on an RBI double from junior catcher Jason Schiavone.

Max Kuhle took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs, two earned, on eight hits and three walks.

Texas State now leads the Sun Belt Conference with a record of 4-1, tied with Southern Mississippi University and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Bobcats will go for the sweep against James Madison on Sunday. Senior pitcher Drayton Brown is expected to make the start on the mound for the Bobcats.

The first pitch for the third game of the series between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, March 24, at Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State sophomore pitcher Cameron OBanan (15) pitches the ball against Houston Christian, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball adapts to the modern era with new technology
Texas State senior pitcher Otto Wofford (27) pitches the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State's bats burst in commanding victory over James Madison
Texas State redshirt senior outfielder Cameron Thompson (4) prepares to bat during the game against Sam Houston, Sunday, March. 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat coaches value homegrown talent over portal transfers
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats outlast Roadrunners in I-35 slugfest
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates making it to third base, Saturday, March. 17, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State drops the series finale to Appalachian State
Texas State senior pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) pitches the ball during the game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Filling Wells' shoes: Who's up next in the Bobcat's pitching staff?
More in features
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf finishes eighth at Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational
Founders of SMTX project Brooke Spruiell (Left), Tiffany Harris (Center) and Heather Demere (Right) with the sculpture, Monday, March 4, 2024, in San Marcos.
Leadership San Marcos gives back with sculpture
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat against Appalachian State, Friday, March. 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Early-game hit parade leads to run rule win over Appalachian State
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats kick off alumni weekend with shutout victory over Mountaineers
logo
Hays County primary election sees 19% voter turnout
Illustration by Abby Funderburk
Using resources in college must be destigmatized
More in Sports
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats send #14 Aggies packing with walk-off victory
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Pena named Sun Belt Player of the Week
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Texas State track and field open outdoor season with five first-place finishes at UTSA Invitational
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) dribbles around his defender during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Trio of men's basketball players enter transfer portal
Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) dribbles past her defender in the game against Southern Miss, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
TXST female athletes reflect on Women's History Month
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Penn State Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats clinch series against Dukes with game two victory



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star