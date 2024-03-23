59° San Marcos
Early-game hit parade leads to run rule win over Appalachian State

Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor
March 23, 2024
Texas+State+senior+outfielder+Piper+Randolph+%2811%29+prepares+to+bat+against+Appalachian+State%2C+Friday%2C+March.+22%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.+
Katherine Rea
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat against Appalachian State, Friday, March. 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Four Bobcats got two or more hits as Texas State softball (25-7, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) took its second-straight win against Appalachian State University (15-12, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) 11-0, and its third-straight win overall Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The win clinches Texas State the weekend series.

“I just thought we did a better job of attacking good pitches,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “That group together right there, you know, Piper [Randolph] and Sara [Vanderford] and [Karmyn] Bass, when they [come together], they’re hard to stop.”

This game marks the Bobcats’ ninth win against the Mountaineers. Texas State has also shut out Appalachian State in 12 consecutive innings this season.

Freshman pitcher Madison Azua got the start for Texas State, striking out three batters in four innings of work while allowing zero runs. This game brings her season record to 5-3.

“I think we struggled early in the year defensively, and I think [that] was one of the things they weren’t proud of,” Woodard said. “So, they’ve worked really hard to be more aggressive and to make more plays for our pitchers.”

On the offensive side, senior outfielder Piper Randolph was a powerhouse for Texas State as she provided two runs and two RBIs while going three-for-three at the dish.

“I think we definitely lowered our chase rates and did our jobs instead of trying to help their pitchers out,” Randolph said. We talked to Coach Woodard yesterday, and we knew today was alumni day, so we had something a little bit more to prove.”

Texas State broke the scoring open in the second inning with six runs and followed it with a five-run third inning. From there, they held the lead tight and didn’t let go.

Texas State completed the run-rule victory over the Mountaineers in the attendance of all four Texas State softball coaches from program history.

The Bobcats will look to sweep the Mountaineers in the final game of the series as alumni weekend continues.

The opening pitch between Texas State and Appalachian State is scheduled for 12 p.m. Sunday, March. 24, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
