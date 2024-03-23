Texas State’s bats burst in commanding victory over James Madison

69° San Marcos
Kaden Bessent, Sports Contributor
March 23, 2024
Meg Boles
Texas State baseball (13-9, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) has now won six of its last seven games after defeating conference foe James Madison University (13-9, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference) by a score of 11-5 Friday afternoon at Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Junior infielder Aaron Lugo helped lead the Bobcats to victory after hitting a home run, double and two RBIs, while sophomore catcher Rashawn Galloway hit in the designated hitter spot, collecting a pair of RBI doubles.

Texas State jumped off to a quick 6-2 lead after three innings of action, highlighted by Galloway’s RBI double in the top of the second inning to drive in Lugo. In the top of the third, Lugo hit a two-run home run that scored senior infielder Alec Patino.

That lead quickly decreased to only one run after the Bobcats’ starter pitcher, redshirt junior Austin Eaton, gave up five runs, two earned, on seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

The Bobcats added five insurance runs in the eighth and ninth innings to give the bullpen plenty of room to close out the game. Four different pitchers came in relief for Texas State, and none of them allowed a run on only three hits. Senior pitcher Otto Wofford got the win on the mound in one clean inning of work, allowing no hits and giving up one walk.

The Dukes had a rather ugly game offensively, striking out 10 times, matching their hit total, leaving nine runners stranded and making two errors defensively.

Taking the loss on the mound for James Madison was sophomore pitcher Jaden Kinsler. Kinsler gave up seven hits, five earned runs and three walks, with zero strikeouts.

Texas State will look to take the series win on the road in tomorrow’s matchup against the Dukes.

The first pitch for the second game of the series between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 22, at Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game time is subject to change due to incoming weather. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
