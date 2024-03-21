63° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State redshirt senior outfielder Cameron Thompson (4) prepares to bat during the game against Sam Houston, Sunday, March. 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat coaches value homegrown talent over portal transfers
March 21, 2024
Theatre junior Jaden Petty (Left) and production sophomore Stephanie Wilson (Right) rehearse a dance-party scene, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Theater students to perform original written play
March 21, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats send #14 Aggies packing with walk-off victory
March 21, 2024
Cars navigate through the construction at the intersection of Hopkins and Guadalupe, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in downtown San Marcos.
Downtown intersection closes for accessibility construction
March 21, 2024
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City Council considers low-income housing application, hears calls for ceasefire in Gaza
March 20, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
Test scores should stay away from admissions
March 20, 2024

Bobcats send #14 Aggies packing with walk-off victory

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
March 21, 2024
Texas+State+senior+outfielder+Piper+Randolph+%2811%29+swings+the+bat+during+the+game+against+Texas+A%26M%2C+Wednesday%2C+March.+20%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Some fan bases around the country might call what transpired on Wednesday night at Bobcat Softball Stadium an upset. But for the Bobcat faithful, there was no such thing when squaring off with Texas A&M. They expected a win, and that’s just what they got.

The Texas State softball team (23-7, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) defeated #14 Texas A&M University (25-4, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) in walk-off fashion on Wednesday night by a score of 4-3, sending the Aggies back to College Station with their first loss to an in-state opponent this season.

Texas A&M cracked the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning when sophomore infielder Kennedy Powell drove an RBI single into center field. The Bobcats tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning after an Aggie throwing error allowed sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass to take home, knotting the score at 1-1.

The 1-1 score held into the sixth inning, where the Aggies regained the lead. A&M loaded the bases with no outs but could only push two runners across as Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins did her best to limit the damage. The Bobcats got one run back in the bottom half after an RBI sacrifice fly from sophomore infielder Katarina Zarate made the score 3-2.

Mullins came back out for the seventh inning and threw a much-needed zero up on the scoreboard, keeping the Aggie lead at only one run and heading into the bottom of the inning.

Sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar led off with a single to turn the lineup over. Back-to-back walks to junior and senior outfielders Ciara Trahan and Piper Randolph loaded the bases with only one out. A third consecutive walk to graduate infielder Sara Vanderford brought the tying run across the plate.

In stepped Bass with a chance to send it home, and send it home she did.
An Aggie throwing error on a ground ball by Bass allowed Randolph to cross home plate, sending the crowd into a frenzy and securing the top-25 win for the Bobcats.

“We never led in the game, and we had to come back and fight for every pitch and every run we got,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “I’m just really proud of this group of young ladies all around.”

In the circle for the Bobcats, Mullins battled all night long en route to picking up her nation-leading 14th win of the year.

“It feels great,” Mullins said. “Not only do I feel like we did great, but our whole team is really proud of each other, and that’s what it looks like to have each other’s backs. We fought from [the] first pitch to last pitch, and that’s all you can ask for.”

The Bobcats will be in action this weekend, hosting a home series against Appalachian State University (15-10, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference).

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and Appalachian State is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Cars navigate through the construction at the intersection of Hopkins and Guadalupe, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in downtown San Marcos.
Downtown intersection closes for accessibility construction
Illustration by Devon Crew
Test scores should stay away from admissions
JP De Vera and Rica Cunningham perform leading roles in Texas State FSA’s culture dance, Friday, March 8, 2024, at GoodPhil.
TXST FSA embraces diversity at competition
Buc-ees approved to build in San Marcos
Buc-ee's approved to build in San Marcos
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats outlast Roadrunners in I-35 slugfest
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Pena named Sun Belt Player of the Week
More in softball
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Penn State Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats clinch series against Dukes with game two victory
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) gets ready to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats open conference play with win over James Madison
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State sweeps doubleheader to clinch series against Penn State
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Penn State Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats topple Penn State in first game of doubleheader
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats take down Nittany Lions in game one of three
The Texas State softball team huddles together during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Softball wins three, drops one at McHaney Classic
More in Sports
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Texas State track and field open outdoor season with five first-place finishes at UTSA Invitational
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) dribbles around his defender during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Trio of men's basketball players enter transfer portal
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates making it to third base, Saturday, March. 17, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State drops the series finale to Appalachian State
Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) dribbles past her defender in the game against Southern Miss, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
TXST female athletes reflect on Women's History Month
Texas State senior pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) pitches the ball during the game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Filling Wells' shoes: Who's up next in the Bobcat's pitching staff?
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena(7) celebrates hitting his third home run, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Pena mashes as Bobcats take series from Mountaineers with run-rule victory



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star