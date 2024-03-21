Bobcats send #14 Aggies packing with walk-off victory

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Some fan bases around the country might call what transpired on Wednesday night at Bobcat Softball Stadium an upset. But for the Bobcat faithful, there was no such thing when squaring off with Texas A&M. They expected a win, and that’s just what they got.

The Texas State softball team (23-7, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) defeated #14 Texas A&M University (25-4, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) in walk-off fashion on Wednesday night by a score of 4-3, sending the Aggies back to College Station with their first loss to an in-state opponent this season.

Texas A&M cracked the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning when sophomore infielder Kennedy Powell drove an RBI single into center field. The Bobcats tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning after an Aggie throwing error allowed sophomore catcher Karmyn Bass to take home, knotting the score at 1-1.

The 1-1 score held into the sixth inning, where the Aggies regained the lead. A&M loaded the bases with no outs but could only push two runners across as Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins did her best to limit the damage. The Bobcats got one run back in the bottom half after an RBI sacrifice fly from sophomore infielder Katarina Zarate made the score 3-2.

Mullins came back out for the seventh inning and threw a much-needed zero up on the scoreboard, keeping the Aggie lead at only one run and heading into the bottom of the inning.

Sophomore catcher Megan Kelnar led off with a single to turn the lineup over. Back-to-back walks to junior and senior outfielders Ciara Trahan and Piper Randolph loaded the bases with only one out. A third consecutive walk to graduate infielder Sara Vanderford brought the tying run across the plate.

In stepped Bass with a chance to send it home, and send it home she did.

An Aggie throwing error on a ground ball by Bass allowed Randolph to cross home plate, sending the crowd into a frenzy and securing the top-25 win for the Bobcats.

“We never led in the game, and we had to come back and fight for every pitch and every run we got,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “I’m just really proud of this group of young ladies all around.”

In the circle for the Bobcats, Mullins battled all night long en route to picking up her nation-leading 14th win of the year.

“It feels great,” Mullins said. “Not only do I feel like we did great, but our whole team is really proud of each other, and that’s what it looks like to have each other’s backs. We fought from [the] first pitch to last pitch, and that’s all you can ask for.”

The Bobcats will be in action this weekend, hosting a home series against Appalachian State University (15-10, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference).

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and Appalachian State is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.