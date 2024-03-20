Bobcats outlast Roadrunners in I-35 slugfest

Meg Boles Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

The 1-35 rivalry. A phrase that may not hold much weight across the country, but it sure does run deep in the heart of Central Texas. For the Bobcat faithful, few things are as satisfying as downing the Roadrunners. Luckily, that’s just what happened Tuesday night at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Texas State baseball team (12-9, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) scratched and clawed its way to a victory in an old-fashioned barn burner over the University of Texas San Antonio (10-11) by a score of 14-13.

It was evident from the opening pitch that defense would be optional on Tuesday night. 13 total runs crossed the plate in the first inning—four for the Roadrunners and nine for the Bobcats.

A grand slam from junior outfielder Daylan Pena and a solo home run from sophomore catcher Rashawn Galloway were the big blows in Texas State’s opening at-bats. Aside from the home runs, three separate RBI singles were also hit, concluding the Bobcats’ nine-run inning.

The Roadrunners struck right back, however, as they put up another four runs in the top of the second inning on three home runs, cutting the Bobcats lead to one. Texas State responded in the third, adding five more runs, four of which came from a second grand slam off the bat of Pena.

“[I] just continue to have fun,” Pena said. “I just go out there and compete and let the results happen.”

The five runs in the third inning were the last to cross the plate for the Bobcats on the night, so it was up to the pitching staff to hold down the lead for the remainder of the contest. UTSA would score once in the fourth and twice in the eighth inning to cut the lead to three heading into the ninth inning.

A two-run home run from UTSA freshman utility Diego Diaz made it a one-run game in the ninth inning. With the tying run on base, senior reliever Otto Wofford was called upon to try and get the last two outs. Wofford did just that, slamming the door shut and securing the victory.

“Every time we play [UTSA], it seems like that’s the game,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “It’s a battle between both of us, two really good programs who want to win.”

Trout’s squad will hit the road this weekend and leave Texas for the first time this season when they travel to Virginia for a weekend series with James Madison University (13-8, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference).

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, March. 22, at Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.