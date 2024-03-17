Bobcats clinch series against Dukes with game two victory

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Penn State Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford doubled and homered as Texas State softball (23-6, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) defeated James Madison University (16-10, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) 7-3 in the second of a three-game series at Bank of the James Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

With the win, Texas State clinched the weekend series over the Dukes.

The Bobcats opened the game with seven unanswered runs through four innings, starting with an RBI double from Vanderford. In the third inning, senior center fielder Piper Randolph drove in a run on a single, followed by a two-run home run from senior first baseman J.J. Smith.

Vanderford put the game out of reach with a three-run home run in the fourth inning, her fifth of the year, pushing her RBI total to four on the afternoon.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins continued her terrific season as she picked up her 13th win, allowing no runs on three hits, one walk and four strikeouts in 4 ⅔ innings. Mullins’ ERA now sits at 0.62, good for the eighth best according to Division One Softball.

Graduate student right fielder Hallie Hall was a bright spot on a tough day for the Dukes, collecting two hits and one home run.

The Dukes were in danger of being run-ruled before scoring two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth inning, which wasn’t enough to mount a comeback against the Bobcats.

On the mound, senior pitcher Alissa Humphrey suffered the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits, one walk and five strikeouts in three innings of work before being replaced.

The Bobcats will look to complete the sweep against James Madison on Sunday.

The opening pitch between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, March 17, at Bank of the James Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.