57° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Penn State Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats clinch series against Dukes with game two victory
March 17, 2024
Taquitos Mi Rancho owners Maria Del Rosario Rubio (left) and Augusto Galindo (right) stand in front of their business on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in San Marcos.
Taquitos Mi Rancho thrives a year after expansion
March 17, 2024
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena(7) celebrates hitting his third home run, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Pena mashes as Bobcats take series from Mountaineers with run-rule victory
March 17, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) gets ready to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats open conference play with win over James Madison
March 16, 2024
Texas State senior catcher August Ramirez (18) celebrates hitting a grand slam, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State opens conference play with victory against Appalachian State
March 16, 2024
Nate Wilburn (left), Justyce Padilla (center) and Sebastian Saavedra (right) offer a brief at the screening for Crabs in a Bucket as students pile in attendance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Three friends bring one vision to life through on-campus film screening
March 15, 2024

Bobcats clinch series against Dukes with game two victory

Jackson Kruse, Sports Contributor
March 17, 2024
Texas+State+senior+outfielder+Piper+Randolph+%2811%29+prepares+to+bat+during+the+game+against+Penn+State+Thursday%2C+March.+7%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Penn State Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford doubled and homered as Texas State softball (23-6, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) defeated James Madison University (16-10, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) 7-3 in the second of a three-game series at Bank of the James Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

With the win, Texas State clinched the weekend series over the Dukes.

The Bobcats opened the game with seven unanswered runs through four innings, starting with an RBI double from Vanderford. In the third inning, senior center fielder Piper Randolph drove in a run on a single, followed by a two-run home run from senior first baseman J.J. Smith.

Vanderford put the game out of reach with a three-run home run in the fourth inning, her fifth of the year, pushing her RBI total to four on the afternoon.

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins continued her terrific season as she picked up her 13th win, allowing no runs on three hits, one walk and four strikeouts in 4 ⅔ innings. Mullins’ ERA now sits at 0.62, good for the eighth best according to Division One Softball.

Graduate student right fielder Hallie Hall was a bright spot on a tough day for the Dukes, collecting two hits and one home run.

The Dukes were in danger of being run-ruled before scoring two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth inning, which wasn’t enough to mount a comeback against the Bobcats.

On the mound, senior pitcher Alissa Humphrey suffered the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits, one walk and five strikeouts in three innings of work before being replaced.

The Bobcats will look to complete the sweep against James Madison on Sunday.

The opening pitch between Texas State and James Madison is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, March 17, at Bank of the James Field at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Taquitos Mi Rancho owners Maria Del Rosario Rubio (left) and Augusto Galindo (right) stand in front of their business on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in San Marcos.
Taquitos Mi Rancho thrives a year after expansion
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena(7) celebrates hitting his third home run, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Pena mashes as Bobcats take series from Mountaineers with run-rule victory
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) gets ready to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats open conference play with win over James Madison
Texas State senior catcher August Ramirez (18) celebrates hitting a grand slam, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State opens conference play with victory against Appalachian State
Nate Wilburn (left), Justyce Padilla (center) and Sebastian Saavedra (right) offer a brief at the screening for Crabs in a Bucket as students pile in attendance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Three friends bring one vision to life through on-campus film screening
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the 60-meter hurdles event at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, Friday, March. 8, 2024, in Boston.
Duo of Bobcat sprinters make school history at NCAA Indoor Championships
More in softball
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State sweeps doubleheader to clinch series against Penn State
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Penn State Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats topple Penn State in first game of doubleheader
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats take down Nittany Lions in game one of three
The Texas State softball team huddles together during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Softball wins three, drops one at McHaney Classic
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State closes out Jeannine McHaney Classic with run-rule victory over New Mexico State
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins throws perfect game as Texas State avenges loss to UTEP on day two of McHaney Classic
More in Sports
Texas State senior golfer Junia Gabasa watches the ball after hitting it in the matchup against Sam Houston State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle, Texas.
Texas State women's golf finishes ninth at Tulane Classic
Texas State senior pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) pitches the ball, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat offense shines in mid-week win over Houston Christian
Texas State senior catcher August Ramirez (18) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats back in business with road victory over Texans
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) prepares to score a goal during the game against, Troy Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's season ends in hard-fought loss in semifinal round of conference tournament
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) steps up to the plate during the game against Sam Houston State, Sunday, March. 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bearkats sweep Texas State on home turf in weekend series
Texas State sophomore forward Davion Sykes (4) runs the ball down the court during the game against Troy, Friday, March, 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State knocks off third-seed Troy to continue conference tournament run



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star