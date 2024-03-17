Pena mashes as Bobcats take series from Mountaineers with run-rule victory

Meg Boles Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena(7) celebrates hitting his third home run, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (11-8, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) mashed four home runs and totaled 17 hits en route to a 17-7 run-rule victory over Appalachian State University (11-6, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) Tuesday afternoon at Bobcat Ballpark, claiming the series victory.

Tuesday’s win gives the Bobcats a 19-2 all-time series lead over the Mountaineers.

It looked like pitching may have been an issue for the Bobcats early on, as they had fallen behind the Mountaineers in the game’s opening frames. Appalachian State jumped out to the early 4-0 lead plating two runs in each of their first two times at-bat.

The Mountaineers lead however, didn’t make it out of the second complete frame. The Bobcats hung an eight-spot in the bottom half of the second inning. Four runs came courtesy of junior outfielder Daylan Pena, as he hit not one, but two home runs in the inning.

Pena wasn’t done after the second inning. He would leave the yard again in the fourth for his third long ball of the day, this time for a two-run shot. After hitting solo, two-run and three-run home runs, Pena finished a grand slam shy of the home run cycle.

Aside from Pena, freshman outfielder Ryne Farber also left the yard with a big three-run homer that, at the time, gave the Bobcats the 5-4 lead. Eight of the Bobcats’ starters tallied a hit in the game.

After the first inning, the Bobcats scored in every frame, making life relatively stressless for their arms on the mound.

Senior pitcher Drayton Brown got the start on the mound for Texas State. Brown’s day didn’t last long however as he only threw two innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. Ultimately, the win went to Brown’s fellow senior pitcher Tony Robie.

The Bobcats will be looking to sweep Appalachian State when they return for their third and final game of the series.

The opening pitch of game three between Texas State and Appalachian State is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 17, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.