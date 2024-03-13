Bobcats back in business with road victory over Texans

Meg Boles Texas State senior catcher August Ramirez (18) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Texas State baseball (8-8) snapped its five-game losing streak with a tough 2-1 victory over Tarleton State University (10-8) Tuesday night at Tarleton State Baseball Complex in Stephenville, Texas.

Junior pitcher Matthew Tippie collected the win on the mound for the Bobcats with a commanding and perfect final three innings, along with five strikeouts to secure the victory for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats struggled on offense throughout the game, stranding 13 runners on the base paths. They couldn’t get a hit when they needed it until the sixth inning when freshman outfielder Ryne Farber reached on an infield single to score senior infielder Davis Powell, which cracked the game’s goose egg.

The second and final run of the night for the Bobcats came in the top of the eighth inning after freshman outfielder Sam Pugh reached on an error and later scored off an RBI single from senior utility Alec Patino. After Pugh scored, Farber rushed home only to be thrown out to end the threat on a questionable call by the umpire.

Redshirt senior pitcher Cameron Bush started the game on the mound for the Bobcats, allowing no runs on only three hits. Coming in to relieve Bush of his duties was senior pitcher Jack Stroud, who left the game in the bottom of the fifth after what appeared to be some throwing arm discomfort. At this time, there is no word on Stroud’s status.

It was not until the bottom of the sixth inning that Tarleton State scored its only run of the evening. That run came from a bunt single from junior outfielder Trace Morrison to drive in senior utility Cole Miears.

Despite the low-scoring affair, Tarleton State had a bullpen game using seven different pitchers. Junior pitcher Reese Bassinger collected the loss for the Texans. In two innings of work, he allowed one hit, one unearned run and one walk.

Now that the Bobcats are on the winning side of things, they look to seek another one against Houston Christian University (7-9).

The opening pitch between Texas State and HCU is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Marc. 13, at Bobcat Ballpark. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.