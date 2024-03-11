55° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) prepares to score a goal during the game against, Troy Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's season ends in hard-fought loss in semifinal round of conference tournament
March 11, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) steps up to the plate during the game against Sam Houston State, Sunday, March. 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bearkats sweep Texas State on home turf in weekend series
March 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore forward Davion Sykes (4) runs the ball down the court during the game against Troy, Friday, March, 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State knocks off third-seed Troy to continue conference tournament run
March 10, 2024
The MakerSpace was closed until the week of March 4. It was closed off with red caution tape, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 in Alkek Library.
Alkek MakerSpace and Print Shop reopen after fire-related water damage
March 9, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State sweeps doubleheader to clinch series against Penn State
March 9, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Penn State Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats topple Penn State in first game of doubleheader
March 9, 2024

Bearkats sweep Texas State on home turf in weekend series

Jude Botello, Jackson Kruse, Sports Contributors
March 11, 2024
Texas+State+senior+infielder+Alec+Patino+%2823%29+steps+up+to+the+plate+during+the+game+against+Sam+Houston+State%2C+Sunday%2C+March.+10%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Ballpark.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) steps up to the plate during the game against Sam Houston State, Sunday, March. 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Game One

Texas State baseball 7-7) had yet another rough game offensively, dropping the second in a three-game series against Sam Houston State (10-5) Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Ballpark with a final score of 4-2.

Facing the Bearkats in his second start of the season, sophomore pitcher Sam Hall had a superb outing as he allowed one run through six innings and recorded three strikeouts. 

“I thought Sam Hall threw the ball very well,” Texas State Head Coach Steven Trout said. “It was a big bright spot for us. That’s why we kept running him back out there; that was the best start we’ve had all season long.” 

It was another subpar game offensively for the Bobcats, as they only scored two runs on eight hits and stranding 10 runners on base.

“I thought we swung the bat pretty good today,” Trout said. “We had some chances in there, we just didn’t find a way to capitalize.”

The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth inning when a fielder’s choice allowed the Bearkats to score a run, giving them a 1-0 lead. However, that lead didn’t last long.

In the bottom of the fifth, after an error allowed runners to move into scoring positions, sophomore infielder Chase Mora hit a two-RBI double to put the Bobcats ahead 2-1.

The score stayed the same until the top of the eighth arrived when redshirt senior pitcher Peyton Zabel allowed three runs, which was enough to clinch the Bearkats the 4-2 victory and claim the weekend series. 

 

Game Two 

Junior catcher Walker Janek hit a two-run home run as Sam Houston State University (11-5) defeated Texas State University (7-8) 3-1 Sunday afternoon to complete the sweep in the last of a three-game series at Bobcat Ballpark.

Janek’s home run gave the Bearkats an early 2-0 lead in the third inning. The third and final run of the game for Sam Houston came in the seventh inning due to a wild pitch from Texas State junior pitcher Nicholas Holbrook.

Senior pitcher Gavi Coldiron collected his second win of the season, allowing no runs on five hits, zero walks, and four strikeouts.

Texas State scored its only run in the bottom of the ninth when junior third baseman Aaron Lugo hit a solo home run. The Bobcats threatened with a comeback, bringing the winning run to the plate in the ninth, but ultimately fell short.

According to Trout, losing three in a row to Sam Houston is a gut punch for his team after a successful weekend at Minute Maid Park this past weekend.

“You just gotta get your confidence back,” Trout said. “We went from a weekend where we thought we could score ten runs against anybody, then all of a sudden, we scored five runs the entire weekend.”

Despite the cold bats, senior pitcher Drayton Brown shined in his first career start for Texas State, allowing two runs on five hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Trout said he thought Brown did an excellent job on the mound and will be a part of the weekend rotation going forward.

“He did exactly what he does: throw strikes, mix speeds, [keep] them off-balance, and [keep] you in the game,” Trout said. “If we only give up two runs out of the starting guy on Sundays, you’re going to win a lot of Sunday games if you swing it better.”

The Bobcats will look to get back on track against their next opponent, Tarleton State University (10-7). 

The first pitch between Texas State and Tarleton State is scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 12, at Tarleton Baseball Complex in Stephenville, Texas.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State senior pitcher Jonathan Martinez (45) pitches the ball, Tuesday, March. 5, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats come out on wrong side of low-scoring affair with former conference rival
The Texas State baseball team pledging to the National Anthem before the Texas game, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
"It's special": Bobcats reflect on playing under MLB lights
The Texas State baseball team celebrates sophomore infielder Chase Moras (2) grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Bobcats win two at Minute Maid in dramatic weekend
Texas State sophomore pitcher Taylor Seay (29) pitches the ball against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats pitching woes continue in midweek loss to Islanders
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates his grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Mora decorated with honors after stellar week at the plate
The Texas State baseball team cheers on teammates during the last pitch of the game against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Three takeaways from the Astros Foundational Classic
More in features
Texas State sophomore forward Davion Sykes (4) runs the ball down the court during the game against Troy, Friday, March, 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State knocks off third-seed Troy to continue conference tournament run
The MakerSpace was closed until the week of March 4. It was closed off with red caution tape, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 in Alkek Library.
Alkek MakerSpace and Print Shop reopen after fire-related water damage
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to pitch the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State sweeps doubleheader to clinch series against Penn State
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Penn State Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats topple Penn State in first game of doubleheader
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball defeats Southern Miss to continue conference tournament run
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
More in Sports
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats take down Nittany Lions in game one of three
Texas State guard sophomore Coleton Benson (22) shoots from the three point line during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Benson and Mason: The one-two punch off the Bobcat bench
Texas State freshman punter Darius Green celebrates the Bobcats first bowl game victory over Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Texas State football releases 2024 schedule
The Texas State softball team huddles together during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Softball wins three, drops one at McHaney Classic
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) attempts a shot during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024. at Strahan Arena.
Career-night from Benson lifts Texas State past Monarchs in overtime
Texas State senior forward Nicole Leff (40) powers past her defender, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball eliminated in first round of conference tournament



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star