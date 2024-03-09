Bobcats topple Penn State in first game of doubleheader

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings the bat during the game against Penn State Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (19-6) defeated Pennsylvania State University (15-5) 2-1 in extra innings on Friday evening at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The Bobcats had their fifth straight with the help of senior pitcher Karsen Pierce and freshman pitcher Madison Azua.

“You could that tell that was a game for both of us that was a “gut it out” game,” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “[Pierce and Azua] did a great job controlling the game for us and giving us a chance to win.”

Penn State brought its first and only run in the first inning as Gaby Garcia, sent a line drive up the middle, rounding in the run.

Texas State quickly responded in the bottom of the first inning bringing in its first run. Senior utility Anna Jones snubbed a short ball to second base, bringing in senior utility Hannah Earls and adding her 17th RBI of the season.

The rest of the regulation game was short and sweet, as both defenses locked each other down. Pierce and Azua worked together to limit Penn State to only three hits throughout the game.

The Nittany Lions showed their fielding skills in the bottom of the sixth inning with a monstrous triple play. The Nittany Lions carried this momentum into the seventh inning with a quick three-up and three-down.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Earls gained first, leaving the Bobcats with bases loaded and junior outfielder Ciara Trahan at the plate. Trahan sent a whopper into left field, bringing in sophomore utility Katarina Zarate after the tag.

Zarate crossed the plate, bringing the extra innings to an end and another win under the Bobcats’ belt.