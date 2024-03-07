Bobcats take down Nittany Lions in game one of three

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares the ball during the game against Penn State, Thursday, March. 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (18-6) defeated Pennsylvania State University (15-4) to open its first three-game series of the season Thursday night at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

For the Bobcats, this marks their first win in history against Penn State. This was the first meeting between the two teams in 33 years; the all-time record now sits at 2-1, with the Nittany Lions leading.

“It went just as I hoped it [would go],” Texas State Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “I knew it was going to be a battle, and all three games are going to be a battle. They’re not going to come in here and just let us win, so I think it’s going to be a great series.”

Senior pitcher Jessica Mullins pitched a full seven innings while posting seven strikeouts and allowing two runs. With this performance, she achieved her 10th win of the season but allowed her first earned run in three games.

“I didn’t feel like I had my best stuff tonight,” Mullins said. “I think I could have hit a little bit better spots. They’re a pretty aggressive ball club; I’ll give them that. But also, I’ve got to be able to make adjustments.”

The Bobcats’ offense was led by senior utility Anna Jones, who batted .667 in this game with two RBIs. Senior utility J.J. Smith added a walk, two hits and an RBI.

“We’ve really just been focusing on coming out and punching first,” Jones said. “Being able to attack pitches early and being able to attack our opponent as early as we can so we can get ahead.”

Junior pitcher Mady Volpe got the start on the mound for the Nittany Lions and gave up four runs in three innings pitched. Offensively, junior utility Maddie Gordon fought back for Penn State with two hits and two runs in three plate appearances.

Texas State will rest up for a double-header against Penn. State on Friday.

The opening pitch in the first game between Texas State and Penn State is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Game two is at 6 p.m. Both games will be available to stream on ESPN+.